Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, June 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Timmy Collins of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Limerick. On June 24th 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Nee Kennedy). Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, Nuala, T.J. Miriam, Paul, Michelle and Adrian, daughter in law, sons in law, and partners, grandchildren Andrew, Laura, Aoife, Michelle, Sean, Cathal, Caoimhe, Daithí and Molly, great grandsons Conor and Dara, brother Donie, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday, 27th June from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrival on Tuesday 28th to St. Patrick’s Church Ahane for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be streamed. Burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff Cemetery.

---------

The death has occurred of Michael Farren of Mount Merrion, Dublin / Limerick. On June 24, 2022, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Beloved husband of Deirdre and father of Niamh and Michael. Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Daniela, grandchildren Jessica, Trudie, Nicholas and Cillian, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements should be published on www.rip.ie on Monday afternoon. House private, please.

--------

The death has occurred of Noel Hickey of 80 Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick, V94 H4CW. Former All-Ireland Dart Champion and Late of Adare Golf Club & Life-Long member of Young Munster RFC. Noel died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, on 24th June 2022. Beloved husband of Bernie and dearest father of Anthony, Noely, Alan, Dermot, Siobhán, Thomas and Mary. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Mary, Margaret and Mena, brothers Séan, Bobby & Dermot, aunt Kathleen (Clarke), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at home in Ballinacurra V94 H4CW on Sunday June 26th from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Monday June 27th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, streamed live. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

--------

The death has occurred of Richard (Lolly) Lynch of Bank Place, Hospital, Limerick and formerly of Williams' Stud Farm, Knockainey, on 24th June 2022, following a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Patrick and Richie, daughter Sharon, sister Esther, daughter in law Virginia, son in law Patrick, grandchildren Jamie and Megan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, aunt Kathleen, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick on Monday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

-------

The death has occurred of Rita Wells of Convent Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Rita, died at St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her niece Marie and her close friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin St., on Monday (June 27th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Tuesday (June 28th) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Followed by Cremation Service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

-------

