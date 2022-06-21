Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Jack Brosnahan

Of Carriglea, Drombanna

Late of Shannon Wholesale Electrical

Jack, died (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff of 8C of the University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Helen, son David, daughters Anna-Marie (Slattery), Karen (Fitzgerald) and Elaine (Toomey), daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Ger and Anthony, Karen's partner Pat, adoring grandchildren Robert, Ciara, Aoife, Kate, Gearoid, Eoin, Mark, Michael, Jack, Caoimhe and Dylan, sisters Nancy, Esther, Rosie, Betty and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and great friends.

May He rest in peace

Reposing at his home for family, neighbours and close friends on Wednesday, June 22. Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday, June 23 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore on Friday, June 24 for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jack's Mass Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish

House private on Friday morning please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Jim (Jimmy) O'Leary

Of Sandy Lane, Killenard, Portarlington and Caherdavin

Formerly of 19 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park, Limerick and Lahinch, Clare. Late of ESB. Jimmy passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family and in the tender care of management and staff of Oghill Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, sons Keith and Jim, daughters in law Sandie and Fiona, grandsons Aodh and Alex, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmy rest in peace.

Jimmy will be reposing at his son Keith and daughter in law Sandie’s residence 36 Carriglea, Killenard, R32 W5D9 on Wednesday from 2pm until recital of the Rosary at 8pm Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at Saint John’s Church Killenard for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

The O’Leary family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Jimmy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on this link: https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/jimmyoleary

*******

The death has occurred of George Tracy

Of Garryowen Rd, Limerick City and late of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

George passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Phil, Tony, Derry and Aiden, nephews. nieces, sisters-in-law, all other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, June 23 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. John's Cathedral on Friday, June 24 for requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Cards and messages can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Michael's Nursing Home

*******

The death has occurred of William Lynch

Of 4 New Terrace, Pallaskenry and Croom, Limerick

On June 19, 2022. Peacefully at Milford Hospice after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Stephen and Christopher, daughter Tracey, daughter in law Solange, grandchildren Tara and Mateo, father in law (Stevie), brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:00pm at St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Nuala Walker (née Ambrose)

Of Dually, Newcastle West, V42 ED32



Died suddenly on June 19, 2022, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers George, Paddy and Bill. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family sons George and Ambrose, and partner Gráinne, daughters Elizabeth, Ruth, Nuala and Angela, sisters Mary and Ann, brother Joe, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence (V42-ED32) this Wednesday, June 22 from 6:30pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Thursday morning, June 23 for 11:30am requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Baby Pádraig James O'Donnell

Peacefully at The Regional Maternity Hospital Limerick in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents on June 18, 2022. Beloved son of Leanne and Patrick and adored baby brother of Matthew and Darragh. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered always by his devastated mammy and daddy, his brothers, grandparents Jerry and Joan O’Brien and Pat and Eileen O’Donnell, his aunts, uncles, cousins and all his extended family.

May his pure little soul rest in eternal peace

Mass of the Angels will be celebrated on Thursday morning, June 23, at 11am in St. Ita’s Church Feenagh. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery. House private please

*******

