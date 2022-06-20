Deaths in Limerick: Monday, June 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Jackson

Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle, Limerick



Late of Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle, Kelly Engineering, Lelia Street and Hyde Rangers F.C.

Tony passed away peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his siblings Ann and Gerry.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat, sons David, Declan and Anthony, daughter Louise, son-in-law Dara, daughters-in-law Audrey, Kay and Triona, brothers Seamus, Willie, Martin and Benny, sisters Myra and Bernie, his adored grandchildren Laurna, Eva, Killian, Ellie, Shane, Chloe, Kyle and Colin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, close friends Marjorie, Ruth, Sean and Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (June 22nd) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Thursday (June 23rd) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Tony’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) Kelly Reuben Ave., Rialto, Dublin / Ballylanders, Limerick



Kelly, Reuben Ave., Rialto, Dublin & formerly of Ballyduff, Ballyanders, Co. Limerick on 19th June 2022. Johanna (Josie). Predeceased by her parents Robert & Johanna, brothers Billy & James, sisters Mary (Creed Elton), Ann (Jordan, Naas), Eileen & Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family brothers John (Glanworth) & Bobby (Ballylanders), sister Bridie (Davern, Galbally), nieces, nephews & special friend Darren, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Josie's funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm for prayers. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook here. Burial afterwards in Brigown old Cemetery, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Raymond McElhinney 66 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Moville, Donegal



Raymond McElhinney (66 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, formerly of Moville, Co. Donegal) June 20th 2022, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by all twelve of his siblings. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of the late Noreen, dearest father of Mary, Teresa, Áine, Sinéad (Corbett) and William, devoted grandfather of Cian and Rory, Eoin, Dara and Sinéad, Sarah and Zach, Hannah and Lilly, cherished father-in-law of Des, Dan, Eugene and Tony, and dearest grandfather-in-law of Gabrielle. Loved and remembered by brothers-in-law Séamus, Jim and Tom, nieces, nephews, many friends and good neighbours.

Special thanks to Treaty Clinic GPs especially Dr Bryan Halpin, and the Milford Home Care Team especially Ber Brophy and Consultants Marian Conroy and Jane McSweeney, for their wonderful care of Raymond. Particular thanks to our dearest friend Anne Dwyer for her constant love and care.

May Raymond Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (June 21st) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday (June 22nd) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pauline MURPHY (née O'Connell) Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale, Limerick



Pauline Murphy (nee O’Connell), Ballybehy, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 19th 2022, in the presence of her family, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Pauline, wife of the late Pat (Sport) and mother of the late Kevin and Jed, is very sadly missed by her sons William, Mike, Jack, Moss, Jim, and Ned, daughters Mary, Josie, Bernadette and Karen, brother Denis, sister Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Ballaugh to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section at the end of this page.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Wilson Lynwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. John passed away peacefully in the care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Laura, sons Richard and Barry, daughter-in-law Aine, sisters Mona and Triscia, brother Clement, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (June 22nd) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday (June 23rd) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

John's Requiem Mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

