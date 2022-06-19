Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, June 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Joan O'Shea, Mountplummer, Broadford, Limerick.

Joan passed away peacefully on 19th June 2022, in the wonderful care of the staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sisters Nellie Buckley and Mary Flannery, brothers-in-law Neilie and Sean, sisters-in-law Dora and Hannah, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Monday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Collins (née Noonan), of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, and formerly Dromcolliher, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully on 18th June 2022, beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Michael, Mark & Laura.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah-Louise, Shane & Emma Rose, brothers Ned & Seán, sister Bridie, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Sinead & Angela, nephews & nieces especially Eileen, her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (20th June) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link at Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace

To offer messages of sympathy to Kathleen’s family, please use the “Condolences” option below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Carey (née Hand), Lios Rua, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Limerick City.

Died peacefully at her home after a short illness on 18th June 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jerry and her 9 siblings. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her daughters Pauline, Sheila and Teresa, her son Jeremiah, son-in-law Blair, her adored grandchildren Dylan, Jonathan, Owen, Conor, Kian,Tommy and Miah, her brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 20th June 2022, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Tuesday 21st June, for 11.00am Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Burial afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please.

If you wish to offer messages of sympathy to Teresa's family, please use the "condolence" section below.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click here