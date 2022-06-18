Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, June 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (Luke) of Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Cappamore, Limerick and late of Perth, Australia, and Cappanuke, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Margaret is predeceased by her brother, Paddy, and her niece, Helen.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her brother, Father JohnJoe, Columban Fathers, her sisters, Brigid Holohan, Sister Mary Anthony, Columban Sisters, and Ann Woods, her sister-in-law, Peggy Ryan, her brothers-in-law, Liam and John, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and cherished friends in Ireland & Australia.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday June 20th at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

Private family cremation to take place later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the stroke unit in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny or Samaritans, Kilkenny.

For those who wish to send condolences to Margaret's family, they may do so in the link below.

Margaret's funeral Mass will be live streamed on St Fiacre's Church webcam by clicking on the link below.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Theresa Lyons (née Lynch) of Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock, Limerick.



The death has occurred of Theresa very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, daughters Eleanor and Mary, son Richard, sons-in-law Michael and Denis, daughter-in-law Carmel, sisters Ina, Kathleen, Annette, Philly and Carmel, brothers Michael, Mossie and Paddy, uncles Mossie and Mikey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her adored grandchildren Evan, Michael, Megan, Abbie and Richie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing this Sunday evening, (the 19th of June) at Daffy’s Funeral Home Kilmallock from 6:30pm with prayers at 8:00pm.

Removal to arrive Monday to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Theresa’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be addressed to Daffy’s Funeral Home Kilmallock.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Donie Kiely of Lower Lisgordan, Ardagh, Limerick.



Donie died suddenly at home on 17th of June 2022.

Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Patrick, sister Josephine and nephew Micheál.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Mike (Haul), sister in law Peg, Mary's partner Tom, nephews Patrick and his wife Denise, Liam and his wife Christine, nieces Noreen and her husband Niall, Elizabeth and her partner David, grand nephews Christopher, Luke and James, grand nieces Emily and Ciara, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday 21st of June from 6.30 to 8pm.

The funeral cortege will leave Donie's home on Wednesday the 22nd of June at 10.30 and travel via Ballykiely Cross to Kilcolman Church for requiem Mass at 11am in Kilcolman Church.



Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Anthony Riedy Funeral Director, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick or by clicking the link below.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Norbert Henn of Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Norbert Henn passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the kind care of all the staff of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork.

Private Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday.

Condolences for the family can be left on the link below.

May Norbert rest in peace.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen CREAMER (née Griffin) of Riverside Drive, Corbally, Limerick.



Maureen died peacefully, at home, while in the loving care of her family, on June 17th 2022.

Beloved wife of Raymond, and loving mother of Tania, Maurice & Ray. She will be sadly missed and always remembered by her family, daughters-in-law Ann & Mridu, grandchildren Amy, Dane & Adam, Aoife & Paddy, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, June 21st from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Maureen’s funeral cortege will pass the family home to arrive for Requiem Mass at St. Nicholas Church, Westbury on Wednesday June 22nd at 11am, streamed live at the link below.

Funeral afterwards Shannon Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, click here the link below to donate.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

----------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here