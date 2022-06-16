Deaths in Limerick - Thursday. June 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Carmody (née Moloney)
Of Enaghroe, Fedamore
On June 16, 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.
Fondly known as Mama.
Beloved wife of the late James.
Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Sheila, sons Michael, Declan and Ciaran, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Phillus, Anne and Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.
May she rest in peace.
Cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Friday June 17, at 11am
*******
The death has occurred of Kay Croucher (née Hanley)
Of 7 Lifford Gardens, Ballinacurra
Formerly of Mungret. On June 15, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Des. Sister of Maureen O' Gorman and the late Margaret (Cox). Dearly loved mother of Brian, Jean, Susan, Karen, Annmarie and the late Marian. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Vivienne, sons-in-law Brian, Mark, Christophe and Noel, grandchildren Charlotte, Deirdre, Pippa, Heidi, Kian, Ella, Claire, Gearoid, Aodhan and Noel, brothers-in-law Michael, Ken and Dave, sisters-in-law Mary and Rose (RIP), nephews, nieces, neighbours and very close friends.
May she rest in peace.
Reposing at her home, Eircode: V94-DHK8 this Sunday, June 19 evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday (June 20th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mungret cemetery.
Kay’s Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Donations, if desired, to MS Society, Limerick Branch or Milford Care Centre.
*******
The death has occurred of Patrick Madigan
Of Clonoul, Croagh
Peacefully in the loving and wonderful care of the management and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West surrounded by his loving family and friends. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Amelia (Madigan) and Phil (Neville) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law Derek, relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale Friday, June 17, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at Cappagh Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards at Nantenan graveyard.
*******
The death has occurred of Vicki Tubridy
Of Glasgow Park
Late member of the Munster Rugby Fan Club.
Vicki died, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick
Predeceased by her mother Margaret.
Very deeply regretted by her father Frank, sister Gillian, Gillian's partner Ronan, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday, June 18 from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, arriving at 7pm.
Requiem Mass Sunday, June 19 at 12.15pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm service.
Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.
*******
