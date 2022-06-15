Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Damien Fitzgerald of Cravel Park, Moyross, Limerick City / Askeaton, Limerick. Beloved son of the late John. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Phyllis, sisters Denise and Stacey, daughters Shauna and Sienna, niece Caitlin, nephew Brandon, girlfriend Majella, all other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (June 17) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving to St. Saviour's Church, for Requiem Mass Saturday (June 18) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Noel) Neville of Inis Cluain, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Quarry Hill, Rhebogue, Dublin Road, Limerick. Noel passed away (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Barbara Lawlor, sons Paul and John, grandchildren, son-in-law Brian Lawlor, John's partner Lisa, brother Michael, the extended Nash and Neville families and large circle of friends.Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday (June 18) from 9.30am to 10.30am. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, for Requiem Mass at 11am, funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 1pm service.

----------

The death has occurred of Daniel Duhig of Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick. Daniel, died (peacefully) at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Mena, father Denis, brothers Denis, Jack, James and Juliet, sons Scott and Daniel, nephews Denis, Blake, Charlie and Philip, girlfriend Lucy, sister-in-law Kim, all other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday (June 17) from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place on Saturday (June 18) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. For those who are unable to attend Daniel's Funeral, his Mass will be streamed live.

-----------

The death has occurred of Áine Cleary (neé Finlay), Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick. On June 15, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Dearly loved mother to Bríd, Bill, Elaine, Jim, Annmarie and Steve. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Ken (O’Brien), daughters-in-law Rosie and Meera, cherished grandchildren Niamh, Tara, Muireann, Conor, Sean, Hannah, Stephen, Eileen, Grace, Joy and Hope, seven great-grandchildren, sister Noreen Buckley, brothers Liam and Fred, sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary, Mairead, Maureen and Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Nathan (Asiimwe). Reposing at her home (V94VC5T) on Thursday evening (June 16) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave, Friday (June 17) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial at Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery. Áine's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

--------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence click here.