Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Kirby of The Hunting Lodge, Sheehan's Cross, Grange, Limerick, V35 P381 / Kilmallock, Limerick.

Margaret died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on June 14th 2022.

Beloved daughter of Francie and the late Mossie and dear sister of Siobhán, Donal and Owen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored nephews Michael and David and niece Megan, brother-in-law Raymond, sister-in-law Daniela, uncle, aunts, grand uncle, grand aunts, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (June 15th) from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken at 11.30am on Thursday (June 16th) for Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Margaret's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed on the link below.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

(To donate online click here on the link below)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Mera Irwin (née Nolan) of Greystones, Limerick.



Mera died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Beloved wife of John and devoted Mother to Keith, Greg, Ivan, Pamela, Joy and Gerry. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (16th June) from 5pm–8pm.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary, Ennis Road Friday 17th June for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of William Clifford of Croom, Limerick.



William passed away peacefully at The Royal Free Hospital, London NW3, on Thursday, 2 June 2022.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife Helen, children Anna, Tara, John, two granddaughters Aoife and Inna, Igor, Clarence, extended family and friends.

May William Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements: Wednesday, 15 June 2022, reposing and prayers at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Thursday, 16 June 2022, arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Croom, for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire.

William’s funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at the link below.

Condolence book open via the link below. Family flowers only. If you wish, please make a donation to the PSPA charity https://pspaireland.ie/ or https://pspassociation.org.uk/

----------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here