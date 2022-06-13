Deaths in Limerick - Monday, June 13, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Quinn (née Stackpoole) Ballynanty, Limerick



Kathleen (Kay) Quinn (née Stackpoole) (Ballynanty Road, Limerick) June 12th 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband John, Sadly missed by her loving children Gina (Harney), John, Dermot, Niall, Brendan and Paul, adored grandchildren Aoife, Aisling, Tom, James, Senan, Sadhbh, Jack, Molly, Uladh, Erin and Darragh, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Linda, Marcella and Moira, Dermot’s partner Susan, her sisters Etta and Jo, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday evening (June 14th) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Wednesday (June 15th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John McGuigan, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick



John passed away peacefully, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick. Dearly loved by his loving wife Mary, sons John, Paul and David, daughters Carmel and Amanda, daughters-in-law Majella, Sharon and Olivia, sons-in-law Darren and Rob, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday, 14th June, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving Wednesday, 15th June, at 11.00am to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, for Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Lynch, Rossroe Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick



Formerly of St. Mary's Parish and the ESB Rosbrien. Dan, died (peacefully) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Mark, Kenneth and Ian, grandchildren Amy, Jack, Scott, Donnagh and Freya, daughters-in-law Linda, Catherine and Triona, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Catherine KANE (née Donnellan) Blackrock, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick



KANE, Catherine (née Donnellan) (Deansgrange, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, and late of Haddington Road, Dublin 4 and Limerick City) June 9th 2022 at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Francis and her beloved son David, her sister Elizabeth Fogarty (Roscrea) and her brother Michael Donnellan (Limerick).

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elizabeth, her sister Anne Carmel Dallaghan, her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends, neighbours and by Kelli and Mia.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street, on Thursday and Friday, 16th to 17th June. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 18th, at 10.00 am. in St. Mary’s Church, Haddington Road, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Fr. Loughlin Brennan, Murroe, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary, P.P. of Murroe Boher, 11 June 2022

Fr Loughlin Brennan passed away at his Parochial House in Murroe, Co. Limerick, suddenly.

Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Bridgit, his brother Andrew and Andrew’s infant twin brother. Survived by his sister, Joan, brothers, Richard, Michael, Tommy and Patrick, sisters in law, Jacqueline, Ann, Christine and Sadia, brother-in-law, Stephen, nephews, Patrick, Joshua, Oisín and Zachariah, all our extended family and the Archbishop and priests of Cashel and Emly Diocese. May he rest in peace.

Leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, 14th June, at 3pm, travelling via 5 Cross Roads, Boher Church and Killanure School, to arrive at the The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, Co Limerick, to repose from 4pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th June, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Loughmore Cemetery, Loughmore, Co Tipperary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

