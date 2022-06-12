Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, June 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Fr Loughlin Brennan - P.P. of Murroe Boher. 11 June 2022. Fr Loughlin Brennan passed away at his Parochial House in Murroe, suddenly.

Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Bridgit, his brother Andrew and Andrew’s infant twin brother. Survived by his sister, Joan, brothers, Richard, Michael, Tommy and Patrick, sisters in law, Jacqueline, Ann, Christine and Sadia, brother-in-law, Stephen, nephews, Patrick, Joshua, Oisín and Zachariah and all our extended family. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Martin DOYLE - Terenure, Dublin / Croagh, Limerick / Kildavin, Carlow. Terenure, Dublin; Croagh, Limerick & formerly of Ballinvalley, Kildavin, Carlow

Peacefully on June 10, 2022, in the wonderful care of St. James’ Hospital. Beloved partner and soulmate of Helen, stepfather to Gareth and Caitriona, and father of Robert, Patricia and Barry. Sadly missed by sisters Bridie, Olive and Mary, brothers Jim and Tom, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Rathfarnham, on Tuesday, June 14, from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin, Carlow, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kildavin New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elsa Hallinan (née Ranahan) Ballynort, Askeaton, Limerick



Elsa Hallinan (nee Ranahan), Ballynort, Askeaton, Co. Limerick, 12th June 2022, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Will be very sadly missed by her husband Bernie and son Shane, loving brothers Gerald and James and sister Maria, sisters in law Helena and Bernadette, daughter in law Amanda, grandchildren Rian, Zoey & Finn, nephews and nieces extended family relations and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at St Patrick's Church, Ballysteen, on Monday, 13th June, from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 14th June, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE - NO FLOWERS - MASK WEARING IN CHURCH COMPULSORY

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) HAYDEN St. Gerard Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Former Chef in Jury’s Hotel, Limerick & Maynooth College amongst other places. Eddie died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents William & Catherine and brother William. Sadly mourned by his brother Tony, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 14th June from 5 to 6pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Wednesday 15th June for Requiem Mass at 10:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

No flowers please; donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael Shinners 20 Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick



Michael Shinners (20 Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick and late Taxi Driver) June 10th 2022, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Marion. Dearly loved father of Sharon, Lorraine, Jennifer and Gillian. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law David and Eoin, Jennifer’s partner Raymond, Gillian’s partner Tony, grandchildren Kym, Josh, Max, Lexie, Kyle, Lee and Shay, brother Sean, Edward and Brian, sisters Liz and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (Jun 14th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Wednesday (Jun 15th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

