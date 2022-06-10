Deaths in Limerick - Friday, June 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Patricia Power (née Costello) of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy; Loving mother of Mary, Patricia, Joan, Teresa, Michael and Patrick.

Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kit, brother John, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton this Saturday (June 11) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass at Mary's Church, Askeaton on Sunday (June 12) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Nursing Home.

________________________

The death has occurred of Helen McEnery (née Kennedy) of Holy Cross, Rathkeale. Formerly of South Circular Road, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and brother Patrick. Loving mother to sons Kenneth, Allen and Brian and their partners. Adored grandmother to Katherine, Madele, Julie, and Rory.

Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sisters Maureen and Kay, special friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Saturday (June 11) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Rathkeale at 1pm on Sunday (June 12) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of Myra Flynn (née McEnery) of Convent Road, Abbeyfeale.

Wife of the late Patrick Flynn and predeceased by her loving son Liam and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family Jim, Helen and Úna; sister Yvonne, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Lucy, Heloise, Patrick and Florence, carers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (June 12) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at on Monday (June 13) at 11am at the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully in London) of Fedelma Cronin of Conigar, Mungret, Limerick.

Youngest daughter of the late Michael (NT) and Christina. Partner of the late Bob. Sister of the late Mary Deliss.

Sadly missed by her brothers, Tom, Paddy, Felim and Gabriel, sisters-in-law Moia, Laura and Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all rest in peace