Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, June 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes

Of ''Shalom'', Raheen, Lisnagry

On June 7, 2022 suddenly at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving siblings Patricia (Babs), John and Pat, sisters in law Peggy, Breda and Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and close friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, June 11, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home on Sunday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane for requiem Mass at 10am via Bunkey Cross, and Newport Road. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of John (Seán) Levins

Of Ashbrook and Ballinteer, Dublin

On June 8, 2022, peacefully, aged 90 years, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Dargle Valley Nursing Home, Enniskerry. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Catherine, Beth, Nicola and Ali and loving brother of Gertie. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, sons-in-law Kieran, John, Seán and Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Catherine’s home, Bramley Avenue, Castleknock on Friday, June 10 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 11 at 11.30am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill, Dublin 18, which may also be viewed live on the following link www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed thereafter by Committal Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of PJ McGrath

Of Ballinena, Newcastle West and Monaghan



Formerly of Shantonagh, Co Monaghan. Died peacefully on June 8, 2022 at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Helen, son Barry and their partners Declan and Devlin, brothers John and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, June 12, from 6pm until 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, June 13, at 11:30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

The death has occurred of William (Billy Hal) Mulcahy

Of Kilmallock

On June 8, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Elaine (Dore), sons John and Liam, son in law Henry, daughters in law Mairead and Stacey, brother Frank Birrane, grandchildren Cillian, Caoimhe, Dion, Amy, Kayla, Ciara and the late Sophie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing this Saturday evening, June 11 from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, with prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Sunday to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Kilmallock for requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Billy Hal's requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyhjYMy9eAs

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of John Quinn (Junior)

Formerly of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro

Late of Dubai and pilot with Emirates

John, died following an accident, in Dubai, on June 2, 2022.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Debbie, children Isabel, Evan and Clodagh, parents John and Laura, sister Karen, father-in-law Joe Martin, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends in Dubai and Limerick.

May he rest in peace

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Breda Keogh Hendrick (née Moylan)

Of Delacey Park, Shannon, Clare, Sixmilebridge, Clare and Adare

Predeceased by her first husband James Keogh, second husband Joe Hendrick, sister Teresa and half sister Mary. Peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Deeply missed by her loving family daughter Katherina, step daughters Karen and Judith, step sons Kevin and Philip, sister Nancy, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Shannon on Friday, June 10 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 11 at 10:30am in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon followed by burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery Adare arriving at approximately 12:15pm. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née McCarthy)

Of Glenwilliam Cross, Ballingarry and Tulla, Clare

On June 7, 2022 peacefully at Wexford General Hospital; beloved wife of the late Jim and sister of the late Jimmy, Brian and Michael. Sadly missed by her family, Brian, Siobhan, Niamh and Eoin, sisters Joan and Freda, daughters-in-law Tina and Marie, son-in-law Marc, grandchildren Arran, Meabh, Aidan and Grace, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Friday for 12noon Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Margaret White (née Lynch)

Formerly of Inse Buí, Cappamore

On June 8, 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home Caherconlish. Predeceased by her husband George and son Tom. Sadly missed by her loving niece Veronica, daughter-in-law Teresa, sisters-in-law Phyllis, Betty and Mary, brother-in-law Billy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.

