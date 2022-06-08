Search

08 Jun 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael EARLS John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick late of Ranks. Michael died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Mary.

Sadly mourned by his loving children Sandra, Declan, Brian, Elaine & Kenneth, his grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 9th June from 5 to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Family Church, Southill on Friday 10th June for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Joseph) Hannon The Thatch Cottage, Main Street, Kildimo, Limerick

Michael (Joseph) Hannon (The Thatch Cottage, Main Street, Kildimo, Co. Limerick) 7th June 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John and Brian, sisters-in-law Linda and Jan, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday (10th June) from 4pm to 5pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Saturday (11th June) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed online

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

