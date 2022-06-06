Deaths in Limerick: Monday, June 6, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Richard (Dick) Fitzgerald, Ballycullane, Grange, Limerick. Formerly of the Square, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.

Dick, died (peacefully) in his 95th year, in the loving care of St. John's Hospital, Limerick .

Beloved husband of Nellie and dearly loved father of Donal, Mary, Owen, Martin and Peggy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners, sister Peggy Barry (Gort, Co. Galway), nephew Roger, nieces Elizabeth and Maggie, brother-in-law Paddy Barry, sisters-in-law Peggy Costello and Una McGrath, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday (June 8th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Funeral on Thursday (June 9th) after 12 noon Mass to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jack (John) Cosgrave Richill, Lisnagry, Limerick



Cosgrave, Jack (John), Richill, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. Late of J & G. Cosgrave Transport Ltd. and Founding member of Aisling Annacotty A.F.C. June 4th 2022 peacefully in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his daughter Caroline, brothers Mortimer, Basil and Gerard and grandson Evan. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Elsie, daughters Deirdre, Fiona, Paula and Noelle, wonderful sons in law Niall, Noel, John and Thady, grandchildren Ian, Noely, Sarah, Nicole, Jane, Niall, Eoin and Chloe, brothers Timmy, Eamonn, Paul, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Friday 10th June from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrival on Saturday 11th to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie , burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph P. Hannafin, St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Ballinacurra, Limerick



Joseph P. Hannafin (St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle Limerick and formerly of Duxtown, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, retired Vocational Teacher, Municipal Technical Institute., O' Connell Avenue) June 6th 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John and Tom, sister Carmel, sisters-in-law Noreen and Kitty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (June 8th) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 9th) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Meade, Kilbride House, Ballinacurra, Limerick



Richard (Dick) Meade (late of Kilbride House, Ballinacurra, Limerick, Trade Electric and Garryowen FC) June 5th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Corbally.

Predeceased by his brother Liam and sisters Mary, Teresa and Anne. Deeply regretted by his brother Pat (Aylesbury England), sisters-in-Law Eileen and Mercedes his nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening (June 7th) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Wednesday (June 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Stack (née Feheney)Banemore, Broadford, Limerick



Elizabeth passed away peacefully on 6th June 2022 at St. Ita's Community Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Dick and daughter Bridget.

Sadly missed by her daughters Elaine and Ailish (Moriarty), son John, daughter-in-law Georgina, son-in-law Paddy, Elaine's partner Donal O'Brien, grandchildren Pádraig, Aoife, Anna, Richard, Jane and Seamie, brothers Br. John and Matt, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Mary and Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to St. Ita's Community Hospital

------------------------------

