Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, June 4, 2022

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) Healy (née Heffernan)
Of Emly Road, Hospital
On June 3, 2022, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her brothers John and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter in law Sheila, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at O' Leary s Funeral Home, Hospital, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House private, please.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
