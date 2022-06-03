Deaths in Limerick - Friday, June 3, 2022

THE death has occurred of Geraldine Costelloe (née Nagle) of Turraree, Ballyhahill, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son James Costelloe.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Michael; children Johnny, Joanne, Kathleen, Eileen, Linda and Robert; siblings Birnie, Mary, George, Donmic, Anetta and Tommy; grandchildren Ava, Darragh, Jack and Molly; aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Saturday (June 4) at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden (eircode V94 W8DY) from 5pm to 7pm. with Requiem Mass on Monday (June 6) at 12 noon in Church of The Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetry, Glin.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of William Derwin of Marian Park, Patrickswell. Formerly of Knockane, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his sister Ann; brothers Pat, Christopher, Michael and James; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell on Saturday (June 4) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm with Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am.

A private family cremation will take place at 12 noon on Monday at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

_________________________________

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Donal Bourke od Twin Oaks, St Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry, Limerick. Formerly of Ballymacrees, Ballyneety, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and his siblings Pat, Tony and Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Patricia McInerney; brothers William and Michael, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Evelyn and Nellie, nephews, nieces, other relatives, his fellow residents and the staff of St. Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cleary of 5 Presentation Close, Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Rathaney, Knockainey.

Late of Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick County Council & Clare County Council.

Predeceased by his parents Maggie and John; sister Teasy; brothers Patsy and Ronnie.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Mike; sisters Bridget, Mary, Joanie, Bernie and Peg; brothers Bob and Joe; brothers-in- law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, (eircode V35XV96) this Saturday (June 4) from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital at 11.30am on Monday (june 6) followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Ward 3D at University Hospital Limerick.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Clement O'Shaughnessy of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick city. Late of Fas, Irish Wire and the Ennis Road Care Facility.

Predeceased by his loving wife Lil and son Clement.

Deeply regretted by his sons Thomas and William; daughters-in-law Sheila and Carmel; grandchildren Jane, Emma, Jennifer, Colin and William; great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (June 7) from 9.30am to 10.30am with removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Sister Elizabeth Browne of Drishane Millstreet, Cork and Ballincollig, Cork. Late of Beech Lodge Care Home Bruree.

Very deeply regretted by the Infant Jesus Sisters (Drishane) and her communities at St Joseph's, Cork, in Singapore and in Ballincollig, her cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday (June 7) at Ss. Mary & John's Church, Ballincollig (eircode P31 F677) followed by burial afterwards at Drishane Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

May they all rest in peace