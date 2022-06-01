Search

01 Jun 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 26, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Jun 2022 7:10 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Tony Curtin of Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick and late of Golden Vale, the Mid-West Business Institute and past Captain of Limerick Golf Club. On June 1, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Julia (of 60 years), daughters Sheila and Ruth, daughter-in-law Eleanor, grandchildren Aoife and Kevin, great grandchildren Lucy and Zara, Aoife’s husband Andrew and Kevin’s partner Marie, cousin Ann Callaghan (Navan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his son David, brothers Jim, Billy and Michael and sister Mollie. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening (June 3) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 4) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Tony’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. 

----------

The death has occurred of Josie Dineen (née Hennessy) of Kilmallock, Limerick. On June 1, 2022. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Very deeply regretted by her sisters Ann, Madie and Teresa, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, Joe's daughter Gloria and family in Australia, cousins, relatives and her many friends and carers, especially Tina and Rose. Reposing on Thursday morning (June 2) from 11am at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock with funeral to arrive to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Josie's funeral will be live-streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie

-----------

The death has occurred of Kathy Fitzgerald (née Harnett) late of 59 Castleview Estate, Newcastle West, Co Limerick and late of Monagea. Died peacefully at home on the 1st of June 2022 in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, daughters Martina, Deirdre, Cathriona, Stacey and grandchildren, sisters Peg Kelly (Templeglantine), Marie Foley (Askeaton), brothers Billy and Noel Monagea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives, dear friend Ber and kind neighbours. Arrangements are as follows - Reposing at Reidys Funeral Home this Friday, the 3rd of June 2022, at 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, the 4th of June 2022, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private. 

--------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

