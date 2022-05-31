Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Hazel MURRAY of Clarina, Limerick.



Hazel passed away peacefully, in her sister Robyn’s arms, in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her sister Robyn, her family and dear friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 2nd June, from 1pm to 3pm.

Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium 4pm.

This will be streamed live on the link below, password [GMH16]

(Available from 3:55pm)

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

‘It isn’t blood that makes you my sister

it’s how you understand my heart

As though you carry it in your body’

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Kelly of Ita Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Predeceased by his wife Rita, sons Christopher and David.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, sons Noel, Gerard and Robert, grandchildren, daughters in-law, nieces, nephews all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Wednesday (1st June) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem mass Thursday at 11.00am,in St Mary's Church with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Danaher of Shanagolden, Limerick.

Died peacefully, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick on 30th May 2022, surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful caring staff.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Nancy, daughters Catherine (O'Connor), Anita (Moloney), sons Gerard, Declan & Joe, sons in law Seamus & Tommy, daughters in law Ingrid & Kelly, adored grandchildren Ruth, Dayle, Tara, Kate, Stephen & Craig.

Sadly missed by his sisters in law Eileen (Ballina), Peggy (Castleplunkett), brother in law Michael (Cavan), cousins, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours & wonderful friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Senan's Church Shanagolden (Eircode V94 WDW4) on Wednesday, 1st June, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Senan's Church, Shanagolden, at 12 noon on Thursday, 2nd June, with burial immediately afterwards in Shanagolden graveyard.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team of your choice.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Collins of Ash Ave, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Predeceased by her husband John.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sharon and Emma, sons John Brian and Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Aiden, sister Marion, daughter in-law, nieces, nephews all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Wednesday (1st June) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem mass Thursday at 11.00am in Holy Family Church with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

----------------

The death has occurred of Marion KELLY (née O'Dwyer) of Ballynanty Avenue, Ballynanty, Limerick.



Marion died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly mourned by her loving husband Patrick, children Sue-Ann & Barry, grandchildren Kristen, Michael, Daniel, Abbie & Sadie, daughter-in-law Carol, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday 3rd June from 5 to 6:30pm. Marion’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at St. Lelia’s Church, Kileely on Saturday 4th June for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery

----------------------

The death has occurred of Ross O'Shaughnessy of Delmege Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick.



Ross O'Shaughnessy of Delmege Park, Moyross, Limerick, passed away peacefully at The University Hospital, Limerick on 31th May 2022.

Sadly missed by his mother Pauline, father Pat, sisters Jacinta and Lucy, brothers Colin and Aaron, niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Cross's Funeral Home, Lw. Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock.

Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, Limerick for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Tuthill (née Hinchy) of Drumcarrow, Raheen, Limerick.



Marie died peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved wife of the late Mike.

Dearly loved mother of Eve and Jean. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Barry and Donal, grandchildren, brothers Patrick and Christopher, sister Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (1st June) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at Raheen Church on Thursday (2nd June) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Marie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

----------------

