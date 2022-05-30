Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 30, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Stack, Knocknaboula, Loughill West, Co Limerick.

Peacefully in St. Catherine’s Nursing Home on 29th May 2022. Surrounded by his loving family and wonderful caring staff. Predeceased by his loving wife Anne (nee Boland) and baby son Kevin, sisters Liz, Peg (Ryan) and brother Mossie.

Deeply regretted by his family Christine (Guiry), Leslie, Mary and Eilis (Liddy) and also his sisters Mai (Hastings) and Joan (Brandon) and his brother Pat.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Mike and Ger, Mary's partner Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in -law Pat Hastings and Alan Brandon and sister-in-law Kathleen, cousins, nephews, nieces other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Reposing in Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden V94 W8DY Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in Loughill Church at 12 noon Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) O'CONNOR, Carrigkerry, Limerick

Moss died peacefully on 29th May 2022, at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, son Liam, daughters Yvonne, Aine, Marian and Emer, sons-in-law John and Mickey, grandchildren Michael, Cíaran, Conor and Keeva, brother Michael, sisters Peig, Joan and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Moss is predeceased by his brothers Dave and John, sisters Kit, Maureen, Ita and Eileen. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Tuesday, 31st May, from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. To St. Mary’s Church, Carrigkerry.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 1st June at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony (Anthony) Malone, Rosslare Strand, Wexford / Farranshone, Limerick



Malone Tony (Anthony) C.Eng.,F.IEI. (Rosslare Strand, Co. Wexford and formerly of Clareview Avenue, Farranshone, Limerick) - May 28, 2022, dearly beloved husband of Sheelagh and brother of Frank and Anne, uncle of Ciara.

Pre-deceased by his nephew Kevan; sadly missed by his family, brother-in-law Bill Hurley, sister-in-law Niamh, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church Rosslare Strand on Wednesday at 11o’c. Cremation will take place privately. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary JACKMAN (née Furlong), Newtown, Castletroy, Limerick



Former Senator & member of Limerick County Council. Mary died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly mourned by her loving husband Nicholas, daughter Nicola, sister Ursula, grandsons Nicholas & Seán, son-in-law Michael & family in San Antonio, nephew, nieces, relatives & many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 2nd June from 4:30-6:30pm. Mary’s Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Friday 3rd June for Requiem Mass at 11am, this will be streamed live.

Burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only please; donations if desire to Milford Care Centre (here) or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (here).

--------------------------------------------

THE DEATH has occurred of Anna Cotter (née O'Sullivan) Raheen, Limerick

The death has occurred, unexpectedly, of Anna Cotter (nee O’Sullivan), Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Mitchelstown and Kildorrery.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gary, her children Karen, Garrett and Shane, son-in-law Matt, grandkids Cole, Shay and Mila, sister Helen, brothers Tommy, Christy, Martin, Mikey and Anthony, aunties uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown (P67 DX81) on Tuesday (31st May) from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

Funeral Reception into The Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Wednesday (1st June) at 12 noon followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

--------------------------------------------

