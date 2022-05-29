Search

29 May 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

29 May 2022 7:48 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Tony (Anthony) Malone, Rosslare Strand, Wexford and formerly of Clareview Avenue, Farranshone, Limerick.

Dearly beloved husband of Sheelagh and brother of Frank and Anne, uncle of Ciara. Pre-deceased by his nephew Kevan; sadly missed by his family, brother-in-law Bill Hurley, sister-in-law Niamh, relatives and friends.

R. I. P.

House strictly private please.

Messages of sympathy and support for Tony’s family can be left on the 'Condolences' link below.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Collins, Villiers Square, Church Street, late of Ballynanty.

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Nancy (Ann).

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary Cronin, Anne Ownes and Fiona Collins, sons Pat and John, daughters in law Sandra and Gail, sons in law Michael, Eddie and Will, grandchildren Laura, Ciaran, Sean, Alan, David, Liam, Kevin, Brian, Cian, and Ben, great-grandchildren Shay, Anna, Cillian, Clodagh and Oisin, brother in law Tom, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbours in Villiers Square.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home Monday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm, arriving in St Munchin's Church Tuesday for 11.00am Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they both rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here

