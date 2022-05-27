Deaths in Limerick - Friday, May 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Cotter of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England. Formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Jacko, Patsy, Nickie, Gerard and Bill and also by his sisters Frances and Joan.

Sadly missed by his brother Tony; sisters Ita, Lottie and Noreen; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a large circle of friends.

Dick will be laid to rest in Leamington Spa on June 27, 2022.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Tom Shinnors of Clonoughter, Parteen, Clare. Formerly of Little Curry Street, Limerick, Dan O' Connor Feeds and ESB, Ardnacrusha.

Predeceased by his brothers Eric and John and his sister Marion.

Deeply missed by his daughters Vicky and Louisa; sons Paul and Nigel; son-in-law Paddy; grandsons Dale, Ethan and Zach; brother Noel, sister Geraldine; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Blackwater this Saturday (May 28) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 1.30pm on Sunday (May 29) at St Patrick's Church, Parteen followed by burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Josephine Flannery of Scanlan Park, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Wife of the late Dan (Formerly of ESB).

Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John; daughters Majella and Anne, daughters-in-law Nuala and Claire; sons-in-law Tony and Peter; grandchildren Shane, Elaine, Laura, Michelle, Cathal, Caoimhe, Ciara, Declan, Ada and Daniel; great-grandchildren Lucy, Billy, Maisy, Finn, Conor and Dara, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home Newport on Sunday (May 29) from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday (May 30) at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Hospital, Ennis.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vron) McShera (née O'Donnell) of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Greystones, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband John and her children Michelle, Christine, Sean and Tomas; all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Tuesday (June 1) from 4pm to 6pm with Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (June 2) in the Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Christy Mulcahy of Ballylahive, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Husband of the late Kitty and father-in-law of the late Detlef.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary, Nuala, Cora, Dervilia and Hazel; son Cyril, sister Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday (May 29) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday (May 30) at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.