Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Marian Benson (née Hayes) Tiervena, Ballingarry, Limerick. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre on May 26th,2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, sons Shane and Patrick, daughter Michelle, daughter-in-law Georgina, grandchild James, brothers Michael and Edward, sisters Breda Wall and Bernie Shames, sisters-in-law Kay Danaher and Pearl Brown, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Saturday May 28th, from 5.30pm to 7pm arriving at St.Mary's Church Cloncagh for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Seamus Buckley, Glenfield House, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, Managing Director of Glenfield Engineering, Kilmallock. May 25th 2022, peacefully but suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his family Shane, Darragh and Tara, daughters in law Vonnie and Suzanne, son in law Tom, brother John, sisters Marie, Annette and Nuala, brothers in law, sisters in law, his devoted grandchildren Meg, Becky, Josh, Lily, Rachel, Caitlyn, Freya and Eli, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends, especially all his past and present colleagues at Glenfield Engineering.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Saturday (28th May) from 5pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, with prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive Sunday to Ss. Peter& Paul Church, Kilmallock for Requiem Mass at 3pm followed by burial to Effin Cemetery.

Seamus’ Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.Kilmallockparish.ie

Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolences section below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Keane Island Road, Assumpta Park, Limerick. (Suddenly) Beloved husband of the late Nora, Late of Keane's shop & fuel and Limerick corporation.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, Alan, Donna, Teresa, Aimee and David, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces ,nephews all other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street,Monday (May 30th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, on Tuesday (May 31st), for 11am Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Mt St Laurence (Ext) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Hillard (née Keogh) Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Catherine (Kitty) Hillard nee Keogh. Late of Thomondgate, Limerick passed away peacefully in the loving care of Roseville Nursing Home on the 25th May 2022. Predeceased by her husband Bill, sisters and brothers.

Sadly missed by her son Billy, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Marc, Alan and Melissa, Great-grandchildren Ruairi and Conor, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing this Friday evening at Cross's Funeral Home, Lw. Gerard Griffin St., Limerick from 5 o' clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving on Saturday morning to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 10 o' clock followed by burial in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence click here.