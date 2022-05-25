Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Henry (née Wright) of St James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick City, and late Teaching Staff, St Mary’s Secondary School, Corbally. On May 23, 2022, unexpectedly. Dearly loved mother of John and Rio. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Esther, brothers Tom and George. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (May 30) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (May 31) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at 1pm at Shannon Crematorium. Elizabeth's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

---------

The death has occurred of Dermot Matthews of Carraward West, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2022. Dermot, beloved son of John and Mary, loving sisters Martina and Rose and loving brother John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and family, brother-in-law Donn, Rose's partner Ricky, John's partner Leanne, his loving nephew Tadhg and wife Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Dromcollogher from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, followed by removal to St Bartholemew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

------------

The death has occurred of Nora Power of Rathgar, Dublin / Grange, Limerick. Peacefully passed away on Tuesday May 24, 2022 in the loving care of the staff in St Glady’s Nursing Home, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Alice and Jim Power. Predeceased by her brothers John and Ned. Very sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, life-long friends and wonderful neighbours. Removal on Friday morning (May 27) to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6w for funeral Mass at 11am which may be viewed through the parish web camera: https://www.churchmedia.tv/our-lady-of-the-rosary-harolds-cross-parish followed by removal to Bruff Cemetery, County Limerick on Saturday morning arriving at 12 noon for burial.

---------

The death has occurred of Ethna Mary Clifford of Ballyneety, Limerick and Hammersmith, London. Beloved mother of the late John and sister of the late Breeda (Sheehan.) Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Joan (O'Riordan), brothers Billy, Noel and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and her kind neighbours and friends in Hammersmith. Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Thursday evening (May 26) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving Friday for 11am Mass in St Patrick's Church, Knockea. https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Jim O'Dwyer of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, UK and late of Crecora, Co Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral and burial took place in Milton Keynes.

-----------

The death has occurred of John Reid of Castlequarter, Fedamore, Limerick. John died peacefully, in the care of the staff of Ard na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Meliza (Smyth) Brisbane, Bridette (O’Brien) Lough Gur and John J. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, grandchildren Shane, Holly, Zac, Jack, Alex, Ella, Lily, Joe and Tom, sons-in-law Jason and Mike, daughter-in-law Colette, brother Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Tom, Margaret and Mary. Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, May 27, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore on Saturday, May 28, for Requiem Mass 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

---------------

May they all rest in peace.