Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Kitty Bateman (née King) Fedamore, Limerick / Templeglantine, Limerick / Craughwell, Galway - May 23 2022 peacefully at her daughter's home in Craughwell, in her 99th year.

Predeceased by her sisters Ita, Lil (Sister Camillus), Hennie, Nellie, and Margaret (Sister Patricius), brothers-in-law John Sheahan and John Murphy, and her daughter-in-law Patricia Bateman.

Beloved wife of the late Richie. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons James, John and Richard, daughters Mary (Mosse), Mairead (Dempsey), Joan (Maher) and Carmel (Humphreys), sons in law Robin, Tom, Tom and Paul, daughters in law Ann and Helen, her adoring 23 grandchildren, her 3 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the extended Bateman and King families, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Wednesday evening at her daughter Mairead’s home in Craughwell , H91CCA2 from 6oclock to 8oclock.

Reposing in Daffy's funeral home Croom Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30pm.

Removal to arrive in St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore on Friday for 11:30am funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in Fedamore cemetery.

Condolence book open via the link below.

The death has occurred of Greg Claffey Lerrig, Ardfert, Kerry / Limerick City, Limerick



Greg Claffey, Lerrig, Ardfert Co. Kerry and late of Rosbrien, Limerick City, suddenly Sunday 22nd May 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Percy. Dearly loved husband of Patricia and loving father of Timothy, Pierce and Liam and cherished grandfather to Jessica and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Pierce, sisters Theresa, Caroline, Rose, Rita, Patricia and Clodagh, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Noel, aunt Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Wednesday, 25th May, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Thursday morning from his home to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley for Requiem Mass at 12 o' clock, please click on the following link St. Brendan’s Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To offer a message of sympathy to Greg's family please use the Condolence option below.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Custy Aisling Drive, Clareview, Limerick / Kilrush, Clare



James (Jimmy) Custy (Aisling Drive, Clareview, Limerick, formerly of Kilrush, Co. Clare and late of CIE) May 23rd 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Carmel. Dearly loved father of Déirdre (O’ Neill), Jim, Margaret (Cullen), Maeve and the late Martina (Sheahan). Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Pat, Timmy and Fergus, daughter-in-law Christine, beloved grandchildren Patrick, James, Maeve, Olivia, Eimear, Tim, Caroline, Brian, Clodagh and Gavin, seven great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday (May 26th) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Jimmy's Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) HAYES De Valera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Pa died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly mourned by his loving daughters Joy & Margaret, grandsons Taylor & Jamie, sons-in-law Ger & Frank, brother Gerard, sisters Breda, Margaret, Chrissie, Eileen, Maureen Agnes, Bernadette & Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday May 25th from 5 to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass on Thursday May 26th at 11 am.

This will be streamed live here. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Ruth Kelly Ennistymon, Clare / Castletroy, Limerick



Ruth Kelly, The Square, Ennistymon, County Clare, formerly of Castletroy, Limerick, suddenly, 22nd of May 2022. Deeply regretted by her son John, mother Irene, her brothers Michael, John, Simon and Con, sisters Elisha and Rachel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Linnane's Funeral Home this Wednesday from 1:30pm until 3:00pm for close family and friends, followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 4:00pm.

The death has occurred of Dermot Matthews Carraward West, Dromcollogher, Limerick



Dermot Matthews, Carraward West, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, passed away unexpectedly on May 23d 2022. Dermot, beloved son of John and Mary, loving sisters Martina and Rose and loving brother John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and family, brother-in-law Donn, Rose's partner Ricky, John's partner Leanne, his loving nephew Tadhg and wife Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence book at the bottom of this page, or send mass cards or letters of sympathy by post to McCarthy Funeral Director, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret Pender (née Stack) 37 Woodford Drive, Armagh City, Armagh, BT6 0 2A / Glin, Limerick



Pender Armagh 24th May 2022, Margaret nee Stack, formerly Glin, Co. Limerick R.I.P. peacefully at home, Beloved wife of Paddy, loving mother Paul, dear sister of Maureen, Bernard and Seamus. Margaret will be reposing at her home 37 Woodford Drive Armagh BT60 2AY Funeral on Thursday from her home to St Patrick's Cathedral for 11am Mass, burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing Husband, son, daughter in law Claire, family circle and friends. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations In lieu of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The death has occurred of Keith Ryan-Byrnes Dublin Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballyagran, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyagran, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his father Jerry. Sadly missed by his loving mother Denise, brothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, nephew and nieces and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm

Arriving for Requiem Mass Thursday at 1.00pm in St Munchin's Church, Clancy's Strand with burial afterwards in Coleman's Well Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to

Pieta House or Focus Ireland. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

