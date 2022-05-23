Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 23, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Margaret O'Rielly, Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick. Beloved daughter of the late Jim. Peacefully at Thorpes Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by loving mother Ann, sisters Catherine and June, brothers John, Brian and Gerard, nephews, nieces, Uncles, Aunts, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, cousins, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (May 25th) from 1pm. Leaving for 2pm to Shannon Crematorium for Service at 3pm.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Janie O'Brien (née O'Regan) Thomastown, Kilfinane, Limerick / Adrigole, Cork

Died peacefully at home in her 104th year on the 22nd of May 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Ger O’Regan and Janie O’Regan (née Blake) husband Paddy O’Brien and her brothers and sisters Mary (Harrington), Nora (O’Sullivan), Paddy, Con, Helena (O’Sullivan), Catherine (Brazil) and Jerry.

Dearly missed by her loving son John Joe and daughters Margaret (Greville), Cathy (Brogan) and Mary (Kilduff), her sons-in-law John Greville, Jimmy Brogan and Richard Kilduff, her adoring grandchildren Keith, Anne, Tara, Fidelma, Gillian, Patrick, Janette, Mark, Mary and David, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Tuesday, 24th May, from 6:00pm until 7:30pm. Removal to St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 25th May, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard (Wanner) DWANE, The Gables, Rathbane, Limerick



Formerly of Ger’s Food Store, Parnell Street, Raychem, Shannon & Prospect Priory Football Club.

Gerard died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, on 22nd May 2022, after the exceptional care of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, his step-daughter Lynn, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Robbi & Lacey, brothers Tony Paul & John, sisters Fidelma, Anita & Evelyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Mike, nephews, nieces & his many friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 24th May from 5 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Wednesday 25th forRequiem Mass 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nellie Cagney (née Murphy) Ballyagran, Limerick / Newmarket, Cork



Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Adare and District Nursing Home Croagh.

Beloved wife of late Timmy and dear mother of Eamon, John, Brendan, Mairead, Martin and Pat and sister of the late Willie, John, Hannah, Danny and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, brothers Davy and Tim Joe, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Reception into St Michael's Church, Ballyagran, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Colmanswell cemetery.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Robinson (née Troy) Blackrock, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick



Robinson (née Troy) Catherine (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Granville Park, Limerick), 22nd May 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Annabeg Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Brian and son Hugh, sister Mary and brother John. Catherine will be deeply missed by son Andrew, daughter Máire, sister Breda, son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Ruth. Loving granny of Iarla, Sebastian, Sadhbh and Theo. She will be sadly missed by all her extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94XK28) on Tuesday, 24th May, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 25th May, at 10am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society using this link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of PJ Maher, Keyes Park, Limerick. Formerly 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks.

Patrick died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on 23rd May 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Linda, grandchildren James, Evan, Aaron, Keely & Ellie, son-in-law William, Linda’s mother Anne, brother Michael, sisters Geraldine, Joan & Bridget, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 27th May, from 2pm to 3.15pm, followed by Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm. No flowers please.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of May Fahy (née Quinn) Marian Avenue, Roxboro, Limerick. In her 94th year.

(Peacefully) at her daughter Caroline's residence under the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Gerard Fahy.

Deeply mourned by her loving sons Eugene, Ger, Dermot & Michael, her adoring daughters Geraldine (Sadlier) Rita (Wallace) and Caroline (Hudner) sons in law, daughters in law, much loved grandchildren, great- grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road.

Requiem mass Thursday at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (old) cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Francis HAYES, Ardnatagle, O'Briensbridge, Clare / Limerick



John died suddenly on 22nd May, 2022. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Thomas’ Church, Bridgetown on Wednesday, 25th May, from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 26th May, at 11am.

This will be followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please.

-----------------------------------------

