Deaths in Limerick - Friday, May 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Jenny (Jane) Kelly (née Griffin) of Laurel Court, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick. Late of Carrigaholt, Clare.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearly loved mother of Caroline, Colleen, Fiona, Claire and David. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Peter, Alan, Pat and David; grandchildren Tom, Emma, Clodagh, Ciara, Beibhinn, Gus, Daniel and Finn; brother Martin, sister Suzanne (Bannon), extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday (May 23) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Ann Kelly (née Nestor) of Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of Aster Court, Keyes Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Karina, Ann's partner Stan, Karina's dad John, Karina's partner Paul; grandchildren Rían and Iarla; brothers, sisters, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral on Wednesday (May 25) at 11am in St John's Cathedral with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium - click here to watch live-stream of Ann's Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only, house strictly private.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Treasa (Terry) Daly (née Lynch) of Pennywell Road, Limerick city.

Mother of the late Yvonne (O'Sullivan), Jim and John. Cherished sister of Geraldine (Hogan).

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (May 23) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St John's Cathedral.

Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Brennan of Summerville Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick city. Late Argosea Services LTD & Limerick Steamship Company.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen and dearly loved father of Caroline, Niall & Maeve. Predeceased by his brothers Sonny and Sean.

Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Maria and son-in-law Dave; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, and friends.

Requiem Mass at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare at 2pm this Saturday (May 21) - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Marian ANDERSON (née Mulqueen) of Glasgow Park, Roxboro, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving children Donna and Shane; granddaughter Anna, sister Ita, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday (May 22) from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (May 23) at St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick - click here for live stream.

Private Cremation afterwards.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.