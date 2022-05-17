Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The death has occurred of John O'Leary of Clareview, Limerick / Cork City, Cork.



John O’Leary (late of Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick and Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, former broadcast engineer with RTÉ) passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Ann.

Sadly missed by his daughters Áine, Caitriona, Finola and Niamh, son-in-law Denis, Niamh’s partner Scott, grandchildren David, Sarah and Fiona, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Kitty and Sheila.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (May 18th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday (May 19th) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

Thank you to all of the staff at University Hospital Limerick (Emergency Department, Cancer Services, Oral and Maxillofacial Service, Radiation Oncology and Palliative Care), Ballynanty Health Centre and Milford Care Centre who cared for John so well throughout his illness.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridie GEARY (née Harnett) pf Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Bridie passed away unexpectedly at her home in London on Thursday, March 31st 2022.

Bridie is very sadly missed by her daughter Helen, sons Kevin and Stephen, grandchildren Sadie and Dylon, sisters Eileen Murphy (Lyreacrompane) and Marion Roche (Caherhayes), brother Garrett Harnett (Abbeyfeale Hill), nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.

Bridie is predeceased by her husband Jim, sister Mary Ita, brothers Christy and Connie.

Rest In Peace.

A Memorial Mass for Bridie will take place on Friday, May 20th, at 7.00 p.m. in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale which will be live streamed on the link below.

Please feel free to leave a message at the link below.

----------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here