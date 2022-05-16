Search

16 May 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 16, 2022

Tipperary deaths Wednesday 22nd

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE DEATH has occurred of Dermot LEAHY Ballinteer, Dublin / Abbeyfeale, Limerick

Peacefully after a short illness bravely born in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mater Private Hospital.

Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving family, beloved wife Anita, children Gary, Alison and Emma, daughter-in-law Nicola, treasured granddaughter Lyla, his mother Mary, brothers George, Liam and Sean, Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, father-in-law Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Dermot will repose at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday, 17th May from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 18th May at 11am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mullins, Glenahoglisha, Ballylanders, Limerick

Mick (ex publican) peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Christine and sisters Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by his daughter Catherine (Howard) son-in-law George, grandchildren Karen, Conor, his sisters Sr. Catherine (England) Teresa (Kerrigan, Mayo) brothers Tom and John (Boulisheen, Galbally) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Ballylanders V35 A3F4 on Tuesday 17th evening from 7pm.with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am.Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Keith Robinson Fleanmore, Ballyhahill, Limerick, V94 PZNX

Keith Robinson, late of Fleanmore, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick and formally of Blackburn, Lancashire. Keith passed away peacefully 15 May 2022 surrounded by his loving family and in the kind and compassionate care of the staff of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest.

Predeceased by his sister Wendy and sister-in-law Rita. Keith will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen (Houlihan), daughters Kerry, Amanda, Karen, Julie and son David; grandchildren Oisín and Muireann, brothers-in-law Pat and Mike, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends. A gentleman who offered kindness and generosity to all.

Reposing at the family home Fleanmore, Ballyhahill (V94PZNX) Tuesday 17 May from 6.00 to 8.00pm. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at Shannon Crematorium. So greatly loved, so sadly missed.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest.

------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

