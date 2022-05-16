Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 16, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Dermot LEAHY Ballinteer, Dublin / Abbeyfeale, Limerick
Peacefully after a short illness bravely born in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mater Private Hospital.
Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving family, beloved wife Anita, children Gary, Alison and Emma, daughter-in-law Nicola, treasured granddaughter Lyla, his mother Mary, brothers George, Liam and Sean, Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, father-in-law Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.
Dermot will repose at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday, 17th May from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 18th May at 11am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery.
------------------------
The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mullins, Glenahoglisha, Ballylanders, Limerick
Mick (ex publican) peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown in the presence of his loving family.
Pre-deceased by his wife Christine and sisters Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by his daughter Catherine (Howard) son-in-law George, grandchildren Karen, Conor, his sisters Sr. Catherine (England) Teresa (Kerrigan, Mayo) brothers Tom and John (Boulisheen, Galbally) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Ballylanders V35 A3F4 on Tuesday 17th evening from 7pm.with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am.Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.
------------------------
The death has occurred of Keith Robinson Fleanmore, Ballyhahill, Limerick, V94 PZNX
Keith Robinson, late of Fleanmore, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick and formally of Blackburn, Lancashire. Keith passed away peacefully 15 May 2022 surrounded by his loving family and in the kind and compassionate care of the staff of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest.
Predeceased by his sister Wendy and sister-in-law Rita. Keith will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen (Houlihan), daughters Kerry, Amanda, Karen, Julie and son David; grandchildren Oisín and Muireann, brothers-in-law Pat and Mike, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends. A gentleman who offered kindness and generosity to all.
Reposing at the family home Fleanmore, Ballyhahill (V94PZNX) Tuesday 17 May from 6.00 to 8.00pm. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at Shannon Crematorium. So greatly loved, so sadly missed.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest.
------------------------
Messages of condolence may be left here.
First-year Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Bar Manager Apprentice Emma Hanley with fellow apprentice Dylan Naughton at the Old Quarter pub | PICTURES: Eamon Ward
The O'Connell Street revitalisation is scheduled to be complete by November | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.