Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, May 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) HERNON (née Flynn) of Hillary Close/Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Kerry.



Margaret passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West on Thursday, May 12th 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, son Johnny, son-in-law Jerry O’Riordan and grand-daughter Brid Horgan, Rita is sadly missed by her sons Liam and Tom, daughters Susie and Ettie, son-in-law Tony Horgan, daughters-in-law Maureen and Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Removal from the funeral home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only, please. If you would like donate to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, in memory of Rita, please click on this link.

When attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask and refrain from handshaking.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the link below or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

----------------

The death has occurred of Sheila CORBETT (née Wilson) of North Circular Road, Limerick.



Sheila died peacefully, in the exceptional care of Belmont Nursing Home, on May 11th 2022, aged 95 years.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Brian, her daughter Patricia and her son John.

She was the much-loved mother of Síle, Freyne, Brian, Peter and Frankie. Mourned by her sisters Joanna and Cecily, her brother Cathal, her son-in-law Hans, her daughters-in-law Cecily, Joan and Eleanor.

Sheila was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and her many friends.

We are very grateful to the staff at the Evergreen unit in Belmont for their loving care of Sheila in the last 20 months of her life.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday 26th May for Requiem Mass at 11am, streamed live here.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

No flowers please; donations to Barnardos (donate) or Trócaire (donate).

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

----------------

The death has occurred of Ena Mulqueen (Née Marsh) on 13th May 2022, very peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick.

Wife of the late Jed.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Claire and Laura. Sisters Marie and Pauline. Brothers in law Tony, John, Fred and Robert. Sister in law Katie. Nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing Monday evening (16th May) from 7pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Tuesday for 3pm requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Meanus with cremation afterwards to Shannon

---------------

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Dee of St James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballylongford, Kerry.



Michael was formerly of Air Navigation Technical Service Shannon Airport) 13th May 2022, and died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa Dee (née O’Reilly) and his daughter Mary (Chesser) and infant son Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Colette and son Garrett, his grandchildren Sarah, Michael and Kieran (Dee), Cormac, Rory, Dara, Kevin, Eamon, Patrick and Laura (Chesser), daughter-in-law Mary (Dee), son-in-law Eamon (Chesser), his nieces, nephews, friends and former colleagues.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday (May 16th) evening from 7.15pm to 8.15pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (May 17th) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

----------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here