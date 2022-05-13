Deaths in Limerick - Friday, May 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Maura Ryan of Kyle Road, Cappamore, Limerick.

Predeceased by her brothers Sean and Tom; sisters Annie and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and Patrick; sisters Kitty (Gleeson), Phyllis (Creamer) and Nora (O’Connell); sisters-in-law Freda, Nancy and Annette; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore, on Saturday (May 14) from 6pm to 8pm with removal, afterwards, to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (May 15) at 12noon - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Phyllis Mason (née Ryan) of Greenhill Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Eddie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Susan and Maxine; sons Thomas, Kieran and Andrew; her loving partner Joe; son-in-law Liam; daughters-in-law Anna and Anja; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Monday (May 16) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Tuesday (May 17) for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Joe Leo of Baggotstown, Bruff. Predeceased by his wife Mary and his brothers.

Deeply regretted by his sons John and Mikie; daughters Breda, Joan and Marie; sister Margaret; daughter-in-law Ursula; sons-in-law Paraic, Martin and Mike; grandchildren Briana, Leah, Tom, Michael, Grace, Kate and Ellie, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Saturday (May 14) at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5.30pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday (May 15) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Eileen Lenihan (née McCarthy) of The Village, Mountcollins.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom; sons Simon and Michael; daughter Marie; daughters-in-law Katherine and Wilma; brothers Eugene, Jack, Jim and Ned; sister Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Saturday (May 15) from 6pm until 8pm with removal from her home on Monday at 10.30am to the Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Carol Irwin. Late of Limerick and Glasgow.

Deeply regretted and loved by her husband Stewart Dickson; mum Pat (Ring O'Roses), dad John (ex Krups); brother Jason; sisters Janice and Lynn; sisters-in-law Lauren and Fiona; brothers-in-law Ronan and Ali; mother-in-law Hazel; father-in-law David, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, John's partner Marie, extended family, friends and all Carol's Dell family.

A special celebration of Carol's life, will take place, at 12midday on Wednesday (May 18) at the Castletroy Park Hotel with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust or Marie Curie Organisation would be greatly appreciated.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Marie Hartigan (née O'Mara) of Inchmore, Donoughmore, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyvoreen, Murroe.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ger, son Derek; daughters Geraldine, Karen, Sandra and Sonya; son-in-law Tim, grandson Sean; brothers JJ, Pat and Liam; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday (May 15), from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, on Monday (May 16) for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to M.S. Ireland

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Emer Dore of Balliston House, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her brothers, sisters and nephew Michael. Deeply regretted by her extended family.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Colman’s Church, Kilcolman this Saturday (May 14) at 3pm with Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Kitty Costello (née O'Neill) of Desmond Drive, Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patsy and dear mother of the late Pat.

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Mary (Roche), son in law Tom; grandchildren Alison and Claire; nephew Pat; nieces Maureen and Connie; grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing on Sunday (May 15) at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm to 7pm with Funeral Mass to take place in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare at 12 midday on Monday (May 16) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Sheila Cleary (née Browne) of Clonmacken, Ennis Road, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard; daughters Michelle and Shifra and their partners Sean and Evan; grandson Jack; brothers Noel, Des, Ken and Michael (California); sister Anne (Cahill); grandson Jack, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relations and friends.

Reposing at her home (eircode V94 PX4V) on Saturday (May 14) from 5pm to 7pm with Requiem Mass at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Sunday (May 15) 2022 at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

No flowers, please.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Audrey Cantrell of Barefoot Beach House, Kilkee, County Clare. Formerly of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Gerard and dearly loved mother of Shirley, Sharon, Robert and Shannon. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Derick, Thomas, Niall and Michael; her sister Gloria, all her close family, relatives and friends.

A Private Cremation Service will be held for Audrey at Shannon Crematorium on Sunday (May 15) for family and close friends.

_________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née Coughlan) of Ard Lea, Milford Close, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Eamonn and dearly loved mother of Paul.

Sadly missed by her sister Una, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday (May 16) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 17) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery - click here for live-stream of Mary's Funeral Mass.

