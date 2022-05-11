Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Rose Carey (née Walsh) of Ash Hill, Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John Joe, sons Richard and John, daughters Rose and Madeline, sons-in-law, Richard's partner, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing Thursday evening, 12th May, between 6pm to 7pm in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock. Arriving Friday, 13th May, to S.S Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock for 12 noon mass, following by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Carter (née Davitt) of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. Formerly of Shelbourne Road, Limerick Phil died, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff of Carrigoran Nursing Home. Beloved wife the of late P.J. Sadly missed by her loving children Patrick, Rosemary and Sean, adored grandchildren Shona, Abby, Amy, Grace and Emma, son-in-law Tony (Mason), daughters-in-law Cora and Delma, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 12th May, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Friday, 13th May, for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Craughan Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Carol Irwin, late of Limerick and Glasgow. Deeply regretted and loved by her husband Stewart Dickson, mum Pat (Ring O Roses), dad John (ex Krups), brother Jason, sisters Janice and Lynn, sisters-in-law Lauren and Fiona, brother-in-law Ronan and Ali, mother-in-law Hazel, father-in-law David, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, John's partner Marie, extended family, friends and all Carol's Dell family. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of John Kinsella of Marina Park, Victoria Road, Cork / Kilfinane, Limerick and AIB. On May 10th, 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Bishop’s Court Residential Care in the presence of his loving family. Dearly loved son of the late Jack and Kathleen Kinsella and much loved brother of Agnes and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving sister and brother, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Mary, niece Elaine, nephew Paul and his wife Niamh, grandniece Fiadh, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Thursday (May 12th) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Friday (May 13th) in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Blackrock which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/smablackrock Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Musgrave (née Enright) of Court, Glin, Limerick / Tarbert, Kerry. On May 10th 2022 (peacefully), at University Hospital Limerick. Mary Teresa, beloved wife of the late Willie. Cherished mother of sons Carl and William and daughter Marina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mags and Clodagh, son-in-law Ruadhrí, brother Tony, sisters-in-law Teresa and Gertie, her adored grandchildren, Róisin, Bláthín, Gillian, Gráinne, Liam, Eve and Jude, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Thursday evening (12th May 2022) from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Thursday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

The death has occurred of Patrick Sheehy of Ballinahinch, Knocklong, Limerick and Bermingham, England. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Jack, Timmy and Roger. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Margaret and Jo, grandchildren, Richard, Matthew, Kayleigh and Marie and the Sheehy families, Knocklong and Ballinvana, Elton. Reposing at St. Joseph Church, Knocklong on Saturday morning 14th May from 12 noon- 1pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook (when link is available). Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

