Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Baby Mary Kate Coady Byrnes of Dungeeha House East Gortboy, Newcastle West, Limerick.
Died peacefully on 9th May 2022 at Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.
Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Patrick and Ann Marie, brothers Tadgh, Jack, Patrick and Tommy Lee, sister Chelsea, other relatives and friends.
May She Rest In Peace.
Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday 14th May for requiem mass at 2.30pm.
Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, please click here
Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2022 will take place at the TUS Moylish campus next month | PICTURE: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.