Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 9, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Clare Harwood Formerly Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan / Limerick / Dublin



Clare Harwood, formerly Main St., Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, also Limerick and Dublin. Wednesday, May 4th 2022, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved daughter of the late Jim Harwood, sister of the late Barry and Ray, and Aunt of the late Kevin. Clare will be very sadly missed by her son Jim and daughter Jennifer, her mother Esther, sister Mar, brothers Jim and Niall, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12 C821) on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Walk through only, wear face masks and no shaking of hands.

Removal leaving the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 12.15 and travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumcor, Via Ballinagh and Crossdoney, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial will follow Mass to the Family plot in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated by the Family to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown https://www.sfh.ie/donate or to any Family member. House private please.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr. Elizabeth Mary MATSON Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Kenmare & Rome.

Peacefully, in the loving care of her sisters, Family & staff at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by The Little Company of Mary, her brothers, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, 10th May, from 4pm, Removal at 5pm to arrive at Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford at 5:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 11th May, at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in Milford Convent Cemetery. By request, no flowers please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Centre, Milford.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis’

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Burton Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore, Limerick



Formerly of Carnane, Fedamore, Co. Limerick and Krups Engineering.

Tommy, passed away (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff, Co. Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mollie. Dearly loved father of Teresa, Jude and Deirdre.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary Bridget Moloney, his cherished grandchildren Tyler, Rachel, Sarah and Eli, sons-in-law Mick, Gavan and Mike, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his brothers Bobby and Noel. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Tuesday (May 10th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral on Wednesday (May 11th) after 12 noon Mass to Fedamore new Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society

A very special thank you to all the staff of Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, for their care, respect and dignity to Tommy, we will be forever grateful to them all.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Thomas Lysaght, Convent Street, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of Garryowen, Limerick. John Thomas, died (suddenly) at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, sisters Brenda, Mary, Susan, Lorraine and Edel, brothers David, Jason, Edward and Raymond, aunt Mary-Ann, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (May 11th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Thursday (May 12th) to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joey Collopy, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Joey, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget Collopy.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (May 11th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Thursday (May 12th) to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only.

----------------------------------------

