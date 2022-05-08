Search

08 May 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 May 2022 8:19 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Gerard Noonan, Clonmacken, Limerick City.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Anne Marie. Sadly missed by his family, children, grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

A Funeral Service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday 10th May at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Thank you to all the Community Palliative Care Nurses and the amazing staff at Milford Care Centre who cared for Gerard so well during his illness.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hartnett, Madaboy, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Toomevarra and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) and loving sister of the late Nora and sister in law of the late Pat Swan. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday,10th May, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Wednesday, 11th May, to Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Gough, Quinpool, Parteen, Clare / Limerick.

Thomas, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Ennis.

Predeceased by his son Arthur. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Michael, daughter Sarah, daughters-in-law, granddaughters, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, the extended Gough family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal on Tuesday (May 10th) to Our Lady of the Rosary Church to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

For those who are unable to attend Thomas' Funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. House private, please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media