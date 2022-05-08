Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard Noonan, Clonmacken, Limerick City.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Anne Marie. Sadly missed by his family, children, grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

A Funeral Service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday 10th May at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Thank you to all the Community Palliative Care Nurses and the amazing staff at Milford Care Centre who cared for Gerard so well during his illness.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hartnett, Madaboy, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Toomevarra and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) and loving sister of the late Nora and sister in law of the late Pat Swan. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday,10th May, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Wednesday, 11th May, to Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Gough, Quinpool, Parteen, Clare / Limerick.

Thomas, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Ennis.

Predeceased by his son Arthur. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Michael, daughter Sarah, daughters-in-law, granddaughters, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, the extended Gough family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal on Tuesday (May 10th) to Our Lady of the Rosary Church to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

For those who are unable to attend Thomas' Funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. House private, please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here



