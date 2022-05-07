Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, May 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph (Mick Joe) Quirke, Bohergeela, Meanus, Limerick
May 6th 2022, unexpectedly, at his home.
Son of the late Michael and Mary Quirke and brother of the late Paddy, Tommy and Sean.
Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters Maureen and Bridie, brothers Liam and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother in law, sister in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Rest in Peace.
Reposing Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm to 7pm.
Removal to arrive Monday for 12 pm funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Meanus with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
--------------------------------
Condolences may be left here.
