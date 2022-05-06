Deaths in Limerick - Friday, May 6, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - May 6, 2022
The death has occurred (in her 101st year) of Kathleen Reale (née Madden) of Claughaun Road North, Garryowen, Limerick.
Predeceased by her husband Charlie and daughters Noleen and Patricia.
Deeply regretted by her daughters Betty, Mary, Rose and Annette; sons Patrick and Andrew; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends in particular those at the Huts in Plassey.
Removal on Monday (May 9) to St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.
Burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.
May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.
