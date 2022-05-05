Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Morrissey.

Of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty

Ned died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed his loving children Denise, Ruth, Martin, Carol and Mary, adored grandchildren Aaron, Evan, Josh, Kraig, Callie, Ryley, Ava-Mae and Clara, his great-grandson Luka, sons-in-law Mark and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Holly, brother Paddy, sister Marie, brother-in-law Willie, sister-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, May 8 from 5:30pm to 7pm.

Ned’s Cortege will pass the family home in Ballynanty, on Monday, May 9, at 10:20am to arrive at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Valerie Murphy

Of Limerick and Castleknock, Dublin

On May 4, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness borne with great dignity. Forever missed by her heartbroken mam Marie and her dad Eamonn, her loving sisters Brona, Lisa, Marese and her brother Frank. Valerie will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law Shane, sister-in-law Grace, her cherished nieces and nephews Darragh, Emma, Kate, Tom and Lily, her extended family and a wide circle of wonderful friends and colleagues. We are most grateful to the wonderful staff of the Mater Hospital, particularly Professor Denise Sadlier for her exceptional care of and kindness to Valerie.

Ar Dheis Lámh Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening, May 6 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Saturday, May 7 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née Stanton)

Of Ss Peter and Paul's Terrace, Crawford St., Bruff

Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on May 4, 2022. Sadly missed by her family, sons Darren and Mark and daughter Tara. Sisters Liz and Angela, brother Pat, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mary will be reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Leaving her residence at 10.30am Saturday morning and arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, at 11 o'clock for Requiem mass, which will be live streamed here Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Bridget Riordan

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon

On May 3, 2022. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Danielle, son James, Danielle’s partner Kevin, parents James (Jim) and Breda, sister Mary, brother in law Howard, niece, nephew, Dannielle and James’ father Dan, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. on Friday, May 6, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick, on Saturday, 7th May, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

*******

