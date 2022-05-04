Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of James Wall of The Square and late of Coolaboy, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Aperee Nursing Home, Churchtown. Husband of the late Rona (Sarah), brother of the late Fr. David. Deeply regretted by his daughter Maria (Burke), sons Cathal, Seamus and Sean, sisters Joan and Mary, brother Thomas and sister-in-law Joan (Boston), niece Maureen, nephew David, son-in-law Liam, grandsons Shane, Niall and Paul, relatives and friends.Reposing in O'Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville (P56T184) on Thursday from 7 pm until 8.30 pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Friday at 11.15 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to local cemetery.
-----------
The death has occurred of Kevin Walsh of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City. Late of the 12th Battalion Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and former chairman and long-serving committee member of Star Rovers F.C. Kevin, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, sons Anthony, Leslie and Kevin, daughter Gillian, brother John, sister Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Paula, Susan and Stacey, son-in-law Trevor, other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (May 5) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Friday (May 6) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. For those who are unable to attend Kevin's funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live (link to follow). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.
--------------
To leave a message of condolence, please click here
Mike Cantwell and Bernie Moloney of Limerick's Local Enterprise Office join Eoin English and Francis Peters, Kilteely Dromkeen Innovations with Judy Tighe and Darragh Keane of sponsors AIB |Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.