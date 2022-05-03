Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The death has occurred of J.J. Ryan of Castlefarm, Hospital, Limerick, V35 AX50.



J.J. Ryan died peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne.

Late of An Post. Predeceased by his wife Mary-Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Breeda, son in law Sean, and adored grandson Sean Og, sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (V35AX50) on Wednesday from 4pm onwards. Funeral mass on Thursday in St John The Baptist Church Hospital at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Ryan (née O'Connell) of Ballyshane, Kilmallock, Glenroe, Limerick.



Died peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Predeceased by brothers David and Tommy.

Survived by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Elaine Noonan & Catherine Harrington, sons in law Dave & Daniel, adored grandchildren Conor, Oisin & Ava-Rose, brother Jimmy O'Connell (Glenroe), sister Kathleen Murphy (Ballyhea).

REST IN PEACE.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilfinane from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock.

Removal Thursday morning from McCarthy's Funeral Home to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe for 11 o'clock Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Harry O'Connor of Bishop Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Late Painter & Decorator.

Harry, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Predeceased by his parents Harry and Teresa and brother John.

Very deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (May 5th) from 12.45pm to 1.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the linkbelow or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Reverend Father Francis Moriarty of Adare, Limerick / Croom, Limerick.



Reverend Father Francis Moriarty died on May 2nd 2022, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Castletroy Park Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann, Kay and Bernadette, sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law Tim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother James, sisters Evelyn, Lelia and Siobhan.

Removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare this Wednesday evening (May 4th) arriving at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 5th) at 2pm with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Fr. Moriarty’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Martin (née McCarthy) of Sarsfield Street and North Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick.





Mary Martin (nee) McCarthy died peacefully on Monday May 2nd 2022.

Beloved wife of Timmy Martin and loving Mother of Toni, Cindy, Noel, Marie, Tracey and Tadhg, loving sister of John and the late Jerry, Bridget and Katty.

Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law Aidan, Hamish, Karl and Finbarr, daughters-in-law Marian and Beata.

Loving Grandmother to Lydia, Cian, Charlotte, Dáire, Fleur, Tim, Callum, Harry, Molly, Patrick and Oisín. Sadly missed by her relatives and her dear friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Wednesday 4th May from 6 o’clock until 7.30 o’clock.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, you may do so in the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ann Mary LILLIS of Limerick City, Limerick / Cratloe, Clare.



Formerly of St. Bridget’s Avenue, St. Mary’s Park & FAS, Raheen, Limerick

Ann Mary passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Cratloe Nursing Home

Sadly missed by her daughters Annette & Louise, brother Edward and his wife Anne, sons-in-law Gearoid & James, grandchildren Orla, Padraig, Sarah, Meghan, Leah & Grace, her grandniece Ellie, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe on Friday 6th May at 12 noon.

Mass will be streamed on the Cratloe Parish Missions Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Bunty) Costelloe of Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.



Late Cabinet Maker and formerly of Ranks and Limerick Docks.

Bunty, died (suddenly) at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, children John, Catherine, Susan, Denis, Pat, Tony, Niall and Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Olive and Mary, brother Jack, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (May 5th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Arriving at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, on Friday (May 6th) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

For those who are unable attend Bunty's Funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortege will depart from the family residence on Friday at 10.30am enroute to the Church.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

