02 May 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 2, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

THE DEATh has occurred of William (Billy) Duggan Croughmarka, Doon, Limerick

William (Billy) Duggan (Croughmarka, Doon, Co. Limerick & Arrabawn Co-op) April 30th 2022, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his sister Joan and brother Edmond.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, son Denis, brothers Gerry (Borrisokane) and DJ, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Doon Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Annette Hahn (née Slevin) Annacotty, Limerick

Hahn (Nee Slevin), Annette, Germany and late of Annacotty, Co. Limerick. 29th March 2022 peacefully in Germany in the presence of her loving husband and son.

Beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Andreas and adored grandma of Sina. Loving daughter of Kathleen and the late Timothy, cherished sister of Mary, Tadgh and Michael, sister in law to John and Mary, aunt to Tadgh, Liam, Steven, and Timothy, niece to her aunts and uncles. Sadly missed by her loving family here in Ireland and Germany.

Rest in Peace. Burial of Ashes will take place on Thursday 5th May in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell at 3 p.m.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie JUDGE (née Fannen) Corbally, Limerick.

Marie died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Des & dearest mother of Lisa (Cross) and Lorraine (Burke). Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law Pat & Glen, her adored grandchildren Robert, Lucy, Richard, Emily, Philip & Jane, loving sisters Rose, Lima & Joan, brother George, sister-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Pre-deceased by her sister Cora. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 4th May from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday 5th May for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Baby) McCARTHY Georgian Village, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly 12th Infantry Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks. John died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Marie, children Kieran, Teena, Tom & Jessica, sons-in-law Martin & David, daughters-in-law Marian & Rachel, grandchildren Jamie, Cian, Sophie, Zoey, Erin, Isabella, Emma & Aaron, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

-----------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

