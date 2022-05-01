Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, May 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Rice, late of Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick City.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, son Timothy, daughters Catherine and Michelle and their families, pre deceased by his daughter Ann and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers and extended family.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, this Tuesday, the 3rd of May, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Wednesday, 4th of May, for requiem Mass at 11am, with cremation afterwards at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

For people who would like to express their condolences may do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) O'DÁLAIGH (née Hourigan), Glenview Gardens, Limerick City.

Patsy died peacefully, but unexpectedly, at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Aonghus, children Fionnuala, Declan, Adrian & Vincent, her adored grandchildren Eoghan, Aedín, Niamh, Donnacha, Muiris, Aoife, Darragh, Cian, Áine, Leanne, Rebecca & Jamie, her great-grandson Ronan, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Louise, Louise & Anna-Marie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday, 2nd May, from 5.30pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 3rd May, at 12.30pm.

Click here to view live

Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, Woodcock, Granagh, Co. Limerick and care of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree.

Passed away, peacefully, on 30th April 2022. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Charlie, Thomas, Gerry and sister Joan. Sadly missed by his sisters Ita and Elsie (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral cortège travelling via Coolruss and Woodcock, passing his former residence at 1.30pm on Monday to St Joseph's Church, Granagh, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://youtu.be/5W-UWO-iQlM

Burial afterwards in Granagh New Cemetery. Condolences can be left in the Condolence book below, or by post to McCarthy Funeral Director, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Murphy (née Flynn), Ballingarry., Garryspillane, Limerick and late of Ballinvreena, Kilfinane.

Pre-deceased by her parents Winnie and Tom, sister Bob's Hennessy, brothers Mikey and Jerry. Peg passed away, peacefully, at Mallow General Hospital, surrounded by her husband Patsy and family. Beloved wife of Patsy and dearly loved mother of Freda (Quilty,Effin) Mary, James, Geraldine (Carey, Bruree) John-Paul and Patrick Jnr. Doting grandmother to Eoin, Oonagh and P.J. Very deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law Ambrose and Kevin, brother Tommy, sisters Emily, Sally and Bridgit, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4, on Monday evening, 2nd May, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane V35 DK70, on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.

MAY PEG'S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

The death has occurred of Patrick Alan (Barney) Madden, Farranshone, Limerick and late of Molex.

peacefully at home. Beloved husband and soulmate of Maria (Mia). Dearly loved father of Sarah Jane. Adored granddad to Sophia and Caiden. Sadly missed by Sarah Jane’s partner Eugene, brothers Sam, Conor, Ronan, sisters, Simone, Lorraine, Valerie and Gemma, brothers-in-law Patrick (his wife Helen and son Zach) and Jonathan, sister-in-law Majella, Maria’s uncle Dan and Aunt Anne, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents June and Hubie and his brother Barry.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Wednesday May 4th at 12 noon followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

House private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

