Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, April 30, 2022

The death has occurred of John Joe Harding
Of Lisnakella, Oola
On April 22, 2022. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rayleen, son Simon, daughter Lee, grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces Mary and Michelle, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass in Richmond, North Yorkshire on Wednesday, May 4 at 2 pm and burial afterwards in Scorton Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held in Oola at a later date.
*******
