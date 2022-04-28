Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Sr Maureen Breen

Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford and Croom

Who died on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Peacefully, at Madonna House in her 93rd year, Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Thomas, brother Jack, sisters Lauri, Bridie and Esther. Sr. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen (Sister of St. Paul, Birmingham) and Peggy Mullar, (Canada), nephews: Brendan, Declan and Liam, nieces: Bríd, Áine, Deirdre, Fiona and Ann, grandnephews: Darius, Conar, Benedict, Patrick, William, and Daniel, grandnieces: Emily, Scarlett, Ciara, Maria, Evie, and Millie, the Sacred Heart of Mary Sisters, extended family and friends.

May Sr Maureen rest in peace

Sr Maureen's removal will take place on Sunday, May 1, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

To view Sr. Maureen's Mass, please click link below at 11.20am on Sunday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Hassett

Of 1 Carraige Court, Dublin Road and formerly of Ardvarna, Ahane, Lisnagry. On April 28, 2022 peacefully at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving brother Sean, sisters Noreen, Ann and Mary, brother in law Gerry, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, April 30 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arrival to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane on Sunday, May 1 for Requiem Mass at 10am which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/101682658613580/posts/344318217683355/. Burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

*******

The death has occurred of Declan Sheppard-O'Neill

Of Rhebogue and Castleconnell

Beloved husband of Ed and loving father of Aish, dearest son of Ann and brother of Mark, Geraldine, Claudine, Leeann, Antoinette and Hayley. Sadly missed by his family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many colleagues and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, April 30, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

Funeral service in Shannon crematorium at 3:30pm.

This will be streamed live at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming, password: GL3015

(People can log in from 3:25pm)

Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s

funeral home.

*******

