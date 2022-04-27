Search

27 Apr 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

27 Apr 2022 7:27 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Callie Connolly (née Prendergast) of Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Park, Limerick City. On April 22, 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Sadly missed by her loving brother Eamonn, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Bernie (Doyle) and Mary (Prendergast), brother-in-law Gerry (Dean), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday (May 2) from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Tuesday (May 3) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Callie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live.

-----------


The death has occurred of Cornelius (Tony) O'Donnell of Spittle, Ballylanders, Limerick. Tony, predeceased by his parents, his brothers Tom, Pat, John (Bunny) and Ger. Forever missed by his family, wife Margaret, children Marie, Pat and Anto, his sisters Julia, Nell and Kate, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Ballylanders this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Friday for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Thank are extended to the nurses from Milford Hospice and his carers for the great care during his illness and also to Fr Tom Breen for the comfort he provided to the family.

----------

The death has occurred of Theresa Sofsky (née O'Connor) of Effin, Limerick / Newtownshandrum, Cork. Late of Windmill Care Facility, Churchtown and Baltimore, USA. Peacefully in the presence of her family and the tender care of the staff of Ward 8D of Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim, daughter Anna Vidi and grandson Nick Vidi, sister Nora, brothers John, Maurice and Martin. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Bernadette (Effin), sons William and Patrick, sons-in-law Patrick McCarthy and David Vidi, daughter-in-law Donna, grandchildren Patrick, Vincent, Cindy, James, Rebecca, Christopher, Stephen, Angela and Phil (and their partners), brothers Paddy, Mike, Joe and David, sisters Nell (O'Grady) and Mary-Ann (Lynch), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville (P56T184) on Friday from 7pm until 8pm. Family Rosary on Thursday evening at 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Effin on Saturday morning at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation after in Shannon. 

---------

The death has occurred of Marian Ward of Riverfield, Caherconlish, Limerick. Marian, died (suddenly) at her residence. Daughter of the late Marian. Beloved partner of Stevie and dearly loved sister of Greta, Vivienne, Rebecca, Marie, David and William. Sadly missed by her family, sister-in-law Tracey, brothers-in-law William and Mark, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (April 29) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday (April 30) to Our Lady, Mother of the Church Caherconlish, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. For those who are unable to attend Marian's Funeral, her Requiem Mass will be streamed live.  Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. House strictly private, please.

----------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here 

