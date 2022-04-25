Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 25, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Majorie Ryan (née Harkins) Lovers Walk, Cork City, Cork / Limerick



RYAN (Lovers Walk, Cork and late of Limerick) on April 24th, 2022 peacefully, at Ballynoe Nursing Home.

MARJORIE (née Harkins), dearly loved wife of Martin and loving mother of Clodagh and Daragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, grandchildren Finlay and Laurence, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday (April 29th) from 4.00 pm to 5.00pm in the Mayfield funeral home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Saturday (April 30th) in St. Patrick’s Church, Lower Glanmire Road. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Little Island, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, please.

----------------------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) English, 12 St. Mary's Terrace, Cappamore, Limerick

April 22nd 2022, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Ivy, his parents Annie and Mickie, sisters Bridie Eade (UK) and Mary, brother Mick Joe nephew Michael Eade (UK).

Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Kitty Fowles (Barnsley), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Tuesday evening 26th April from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Towerhill cemetery.

William’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: : https://churchcamlive.ie/cappamore

----------------------

The death has occurred of Tony Whelan, Portcrusha, O'Briensbridge, Limerick



Whelan, Tony, Portcrusha, O’Brien’s Bridge, Co Limerick formerly Dunstable, UK & Kinsale Cork. 25th April 2022 In his 88th Year.

Predeceased by his wife Mary & brother Thomas (Preston UK) Very deeply regretted & sadly missed by his loving son Anthony, daughter Caroline & grandson Shane, relatives & Lifelong friends in Dunstable/Luton & Preston UK, nieces & nephews, other relatives & many friends.

Arrival on Wednesday, 27th April, at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.Castleconnellparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in O’Brien’s Bridge Cemetery. House Private Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Ellen O'Donoghue (née White) 'White Oaks' Bloodmill Road, Singland, Limerick



Ellen, died (peacefully) following a short illness, at her daughters residence, in Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband Edward and her sons Thomas and John.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (April 28th) from 2.30pm to 4.00pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Friday (April 29th) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Ann McLOGHLIN (née Hackett) Island House, Castleconnell, Limerick, V94 AP5 / Donnybrook, Dublin



Island House, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and late of Donnybrook, Dublin, Brussels and Darien, Connecticut.

Ann died suddenly, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home.

Beloved wife and best friend for 57 years of Brian, loving mother of Ruth, David, Rebecca and Marc. Devoted granny to her beloved grandchildren Jack, Ella, Ned, Íte and James.

Deeply missed by her son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Adrienne, Rebecca’s partner Juan, Marc’s partner Andrea, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Eddie & Laurie, sisters Janet, Edwina & Diane and brother Edward. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at home in Island House, V94 AP5Y on Wednesday 27th April from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Thursday 28th April at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

To honour Ann’s support for Daffodil Day, donations may be made to Irish Cancer Society.

----------------------

