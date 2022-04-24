Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, April 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Hartigan (née Marshall), Ennis, Clare, and formerly of John Carew Park, Limerick.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her father Peter, sister Maria and brother Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her children Kenneth, Christopher, Andrew, Patrick and Anita, mother Teresa, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 27th) from 12.30pm to 2.00pm.

Removal on Thursday (April 28th) to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Eva Collins (née Sheahan), Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick; formerly of Lifford Avenue, Ballinacurra, Limerick and retired Church Clerk of St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street.

Eva, died (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Adalean and Mike. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Barbara, beloved grandchildren Michael, Adam, Keelin and Layla, nephews, nieces and friends.

Predeceased by her sister Betty.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street, on Tuesday (April 26th) from 11am to 11.45am followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Eva's Funeral, her Requiem Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Olive Burdett (née O'Kelly), Caislean Nua, Castletroy, Limerick; formerly of Rockhill, Bruree, and late of Mid Western Oncology Centre.

Peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Mike. Dearly loved mother of Oisín. Daughter of Brendan and Lily O’Kelly, Rockhill. Sister of Donal, Eilish (Jordan), Micheal, Grace (Dowling), Eimear (Breen) and Joachim. Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening April 26th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Wednesday April 27th at 12 noon followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Olive’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or Mid Western Oncology Day Unit.

