Search

22 Apr 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 22, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

22 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Catherine Theresa Maguire Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Limerick / Kilbehenny, Cork. Iona Bric, Lawn Road, Uxbridge, Middlesex, London and formerly of Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Co. Limerick.

On March 1st, 2022 peacefully at Hillingdon Hospital, London, Catherine, predeceased by her brother Patrick and her sister-in-law Marie (nee Molan). Catherine will be sadly missed by her nephew Brian, nieces Alicia (Wiley) and Sinead and their families, her adored grand-nieces and grand-nephew Eric, Ruth, Shona, Aimee and Coco, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A funeral Mass for Catherine will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Kilbehenny on Saturday, 23rd of April, at 6.00pm. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough

Messages of condolence and support can be left through the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamon Walsh Ballinahalee, Kildimo, Limerick. Eamon passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick
 
Predeceased by his parents Thomas & Catherine, brothers Patrick, Jack, Jim & Tom & sister Kathleen.
 
Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family & friends.
 
May He Rest in Peace
 
Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo, this Sunday (April 24th) from 5pm to 7pm.
 
Requiem Mass on Monday (April 25th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.
 
Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section (below) or cards and messages of comfort may be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick City, Limerick. Patrick, died (peacefully) at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Emily and Rebecca, grandchildren Conor, Corey, Tyrone, Tyler, Gabrielle, Kieran, James and Jordan, brother Michael, sisters Kathleen, Celia and Joan, sons-in-law Paddy, Norman and Damian and his many friends in particular all in Paddy Kelly's Pub.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (April 24th) from 12.00pm to 2.00pm.

Removal on Monday (April 25th) to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media