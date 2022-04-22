Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Theresa Maguire Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Limerick / Kilbehenny, Cork. Iona Bric, Lawn Road, Uxbridge, Middlesex, London and formerly of Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Co. Limerick.

On March 1st, 2022 peacefully at Hillingdon Hospital, London, Catherine, predeceased by her brother Patrick and her sister-in-law Marie (nee Molan). Catherine will be sadly missed by her nephew Brian, nieces Alicia (Wiley) and Sinead and their families, her adored grand-nieces and grand-nephew Eric, Ruth, Shona, Aimee and Coco, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A funeral Mass for Catherine will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Kilbehenny on Saturday, 23rd of April, at 6.00pm. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough

The death has occurred of Eamon Walsh Ballinahalee, Kildimo, Limerick. Eamon passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick



Predeceased by his parents Thomas & Catherine, brothers Patrick, Jack, Jim & Tom & sister Kathleen.



Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family & friends.



May He Rest in Peace



Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo, this Sunday (April 24th) from 5pm to 7pm.



Requiem Mass on Monday (April 25th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick City, Limerick. Patrick, died (peacefully) at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Emily and Rebecca, grandchildren Conor, Corey, Tyrone, Tyler, Gabrielle, Kieran, James and Jordan, brother Michael, sisters Kathleen, Celia and Joan, sons-in-law Paddy, Norman and Damian and his many friends in particular all in Paddy Kelly's Pub.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (April 24th) from 12.00pm to 2.00pm.

Removal on Monday (April 25th) to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

