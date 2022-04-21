Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Breda Downes (née O'Donnell)

Of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate

Predeceased by her sister Nancy and brother Gerard.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Ann and Marguerite, son Gerard, sister Ita, sons in-law Pat and Ger, daughter in-law Maureen, grandchildren Laura, Dean, James, Gary, Greg, Kate and Sophie, nieces, nephews, all other relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Saturday, April 23, in St. Munchin's Church at 12noon, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

For your safety and the safety of others, Please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Cards and messages of comfort may be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Hurley (née Keane)

Of Crossagalla, Old Cork Road

Margaret passed away peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home surrounded by her beloved family, sons, Jim and John Hurley, daughter-in-law Olivia, grand children Rachel and Sean

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arrival on Saturday, April 23 to St Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Donoughmore Graveyard.

For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen Lomasney

Of Feohanagh

Eileen passed away on April 21, 2022 unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Timmy (Germany), Michael (Feohanagh) and William (Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim), sister Nora Kirby (Crecora), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am which will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/Vtugr0VE1Ko. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Kelly

Of Adare

Formerly of Ballysimon Road and Corbally House Nursing Home.

Former member of Adare Manor Golf Club and Lahinch Golf Club.

Betty died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Sean and Agnes and dearest sister of Dermot, Jim and Rev. Fr. Colm (Sacramento) and the late Maureen, Eithne (Sr. Colmcille), Monsignor Sean and Terry.

Sadly missed by her siblings, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday, April 25, at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.limerickcathedral.com/live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sonny) Curtin

Of Rockchapel, and Milford, Cork, plus Effin, Limerick



The death has occurred of Patrick (Sonny) Curtin of Lower Effin, Kilmallock and formerly of Milford and Rockchapel. On April19, 2022, peacefully in Limerick University Hospital. Patrick (Sonny) is sadly missed by his son's Maurice, Patrick (Gerard) and John Joe, daughters, daughters in law Pauline and Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

*******

