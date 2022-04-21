Search

21 Apr 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Apr 2022 8:04 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Breda Downes (née O'Donnell)

Of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate

Predeceased by her sister Nancy and brother Gerard.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Ann and Marguerite, son Gerard, sister Ita, sons in-law Pat and Ger, daughter in-law Maureen, grandchildren Laura, Dean, James, Gary, Greg, Kate and Sophie, nieces, nephews, all other relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Saturday, April 23, in St. Munchin's Church at 12noon, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

For your safety and the safety of others, Please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Cards and messages of comfort may be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Hurley (née Keane)

Of Crossagalla, Old Cork Road

Margaret passed away peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home surrounded by her beloved family, sons, Jim and John Hurley, daughter-in-law Olivia, grand children Rachel and Sean

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arrival on Saturday, April 23 to St Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Donoughmore Graveyard.

For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen Lomasney

Of Feohanagh

Eileen passed away on April 21, 2022 unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Timmy (Germany), Michael (Feohanagh) and William (Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim), sister Nora Kirby (Crecora), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am which will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/Vtugr0VE1Ko. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Kelly

Of Adare

Formerly of Ballysimon Road and Corbally House Nursing Home.

Former member of Adare Manor Golf Club and Lahinch Golf Club.

Betty died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Sean and Agnes and dearest sister of Dermot, Jim and Rev. Fr. Colm (Sacramento) and the late Maureen, Eithne (Sr. Colmcille), Monsignor Sean and Terry.

Sadly missed by her siblings, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday, April 25, at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.limerickcathedral.com/live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Lucky Limerick family claim life-changing Lotto prize

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sonny) Curtin

Of Rockchapel, and Milford, Cork, plus Effin, Limerick

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sonny) Curtin of Lower Effin, Kilmallock and formerly of Milford and Rockchapel. On April19, 2022, peacefully in Limerick University Hospital. Patrick (Sonny) is sadly missed by his son's Maurice, Patrick (Gerard) and John Joe, daughters, daughters in law Pauline and Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

*******

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media