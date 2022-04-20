Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Baby Arthur Marc Jean Louis Aimar, Jutland Hall, Steamboat Quay, Limerick. Born sleeping, into the arms of his parents, on 17th April 2022, at UL Maternity Hospital. Much longed for and cherished by his loving parents Diane and Vincent. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, grandmothers Catherine and Claire, aunties Anais, Charlotte and Bouchra, uncles Antoine, Adrien and Nicolas. Removal on Friday (April 22nd) to St. Joseph's Church, for Mass of the Angels at 11.30am. To View Mass click here Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

---------

The death has occurred of Kevin (Kev) Beegan of Glenageary, Dublin / Limerick city. On April 19th 2022. Kevin (Kev); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marian, much loved father of Paul, Suzanne and Claire and grandfather of the late Max. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Hugh and Jeff, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Mark, Joseph, Cónal, Conor, Kathryn, Seán and Mark, sister Rita, brother-in-law Chris, extended family and friends. Funeral Requiem Mass on Saturday (April 23rd) at 10am at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin followed thereafter by interment in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan. To view the Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/sallynoggin.

---------

The death has occurred of Alan Bourke of St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick City. Late of St Mary's R.F.C. & Shannon R.F.C; Mungret - Regional F.C. and Star Rovers F.C. Predeceased by his mother Christina Bourke (nee Leamy). Very deeply regretted by his loving father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, son Matt, brother in law Dermot, aunts, uncles all other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Friday (22nd April) in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

-----------

The death has occurred of Eamon Hannon of Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Limerick / Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Rhebogue, Limerick Building Supplies and Kaefer. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Anne, brothers Thomas and James. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Gillian, daughters Michelle and Mollie, brothers John, Pa, Jody and Kevin, sisters Joan and Liz, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, all other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Friday (22nd April) in Donouhmore Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. For your safety and the safety of others, Please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

---------

The death has occurred of Christopher Hogan of Tate Court, Lord Edward Street, Limerick City. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, daughters Margaret, Sabrina, Christine and Elizabeth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, son in-law Willie, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (April 25th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday (April 26th) to St. John's Cathedral Church, for Mass at 1.00pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount Castlemungret Cemetery. For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

---------

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Lynch of Corrib Park, Newcastle, Galway / Castlemahon, Limerick. (Formerly Ballinakill, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick). Con passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Conall, Mary, Helene, the late Kieran and the late Tom. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, son and daughters, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Henry, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Friday 22nd April, 2022 from 6.00 p.m. with Removal at 7.00 p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Con on Saturday, 23rd April, at 1.30 p.m. Private cremation to follow. Livestream Link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart Con's family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time. To prevent the further spread of Covid-19, a walk-through system will be in place at the funeral parlour. Please wear a mask and avoid shaking hands.

----------

The death has occurred of Maura McKeown of Derryane, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dundalk, Louth. Formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth, on the 18th of April 2022. Maura passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her father Patrick Mc Keown and her mother Christina Mc Keown (nee White). Deeply regretted by her cousins, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday (April 22nd) from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Saturday in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church. Burial to follow on Monday (April 25th) in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallhill, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

--------



The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (Née O'Connor), Ballyfookeen, Bruree, Co. Limerick. On April 19th 2022. Peacefully. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Francis, sons Kenneth, Barry, Niall, Fintan and Ronan. Daughters in law Mary Liz, Valerie and Tara. Sister Teresa. Grandchildren Seán, Clodagh, Aoife, Dylan, Karl and Mary. Cousins, nephews and niece, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends and especially her dog Romeo. Mary's funeral will arrive on Friday 22nd April at 11.30am to St. Munchin's Church, Rockhill for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards to Bruree new cemetery. House private, please.

-----------



The death has occurred of Leon Was (age 7 years) of Arywee, Fedamore, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother and father, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home this Friday (22nd April) from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Arriving for Mass of the Angels on Saturday in St Michael's Church for 11.00am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Coombe Women's Hospital, Dublin. For your safety and the safety of others, please be observant of guidelines in relation to Covid 19.



----------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here