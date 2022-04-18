Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Brid Gavin, Elm Wood, Clarina, Limerick and late of Limerick City & County Council. On 17th April 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family after a short illness bravely borne. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Carmel, her many cousins, good neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her father James, mother Ann, brother Declan and sister Nuala. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Wednesday (20th April) at 1.30pm followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. House strictly private.

-----------

The death has occurred of Noreen Keane (née Hassett) of Castle Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Noreen, died (peacefully) at her residence, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat Keane. Very deeply regretted by her sons Donal, David and Pat, daughters Karen, Mary and Samantha, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 20th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Thursday (April 21st) to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. The Funeral Cortege will drive past the family home after the Mass enroute to the Cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

-----------

The death has occurred of Mary McElligott (née Nolan) of Main Street, Moyvane, Kerry / Monaleen, Limerick and Ealing, London. Peacefully, on April 17th, 2022, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Paul, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Cora, Hannah, Cian and Charlie, sister Carmel, brothers Jim, Frank and Willie, daughter-in-law Kiva, son-in-law John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

----------

The death has occurred of Julianne O'Driscoll of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City. Julianne, passed away (suddenly) on April 17th 2022. Beloved daughter of Kevin and Ann and dearly loved sister of Georgina, Emma and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Lauren, Ava, Róisín and Willow, nephews Alex and Finn, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Margaret, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. May she rest in peace. House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

----------

